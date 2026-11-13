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Batavia
Winter Window Display at Bank Street Senior Center
10 days ago
The Genesee County Office for the Aging at 2 Bank Street, Batavia has a new winter "Window of Wonder" display featuring a snowman, penguin, mittens, and hot cocoa, created by artist Jill Pettigrew. Residents are welcome to stop by and view the windows at the Senior Center, a project funded through a grant from GO ART! as part of a New York State Council on the Arts regrant program.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Genesee County Office for the Aging
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