The Genesee County Office for the Aging at 2 Bank Street, Batavia has a new winter "Window of Wonder" display featuring a snowman, penguin, mittens, and hot cocoa, created by artist Jill Pettigrew. Residents are welcome to stop by and view the windows at the Senior Center, a project funded through a grant from GO ART! as part of a New York State Council on the Arts regrant program.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Genesee County Office for the Aging