General Hospital Spoilers November 16-20: Gunfire Erupts, Carly’s Nightmare & Sonny’s Fury

General Hospital spoilers for the week of November 16-20, 2026, promise plenty of trouble for Port Charles residents.

Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) loses his temper, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) receives frightening information, and Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) finds herself facing an increasingly dangerous situation.

Meanwhile, gunfire threatens lives, Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) takes action, and Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) faces an important decision.

Here’s a look at what’s coming up on the ABC soap!

Key Takeaways

Drew and Ava face questions as Brook Lynn’s plan hits trouble

Sonny explodes while Jude confronts Carly

Gunshots leave lives hanging in the balance

Jason takes action and Carly receives frightening news

Trina’s stalker closes in as Sonny’s troubles deepen

Monday, November 16: Drew And Ava’s Trouble, Brook Lynn’s Setback

Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) and Ava Jerome (Maura West) have some difficult questions to answer.

Their involvement in the Jack Brennan investigation has already created plenty of problems, and their sudden wedding plans certainly haven’t made things any less suspicious.

Meanwhile, Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) encounters an unexpected obstacle.

Could this involve her efforts to uncover the truth about Phoebe Chase’s paternity?

As previously explored in Drew’s desperate marriage plot, his attempt to protect himself could have serious consequences for Ava.

Elsewhere, Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) receives surprising information, Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) offers someone comfort, and Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) exchanges information with Molly Lansing-Davis (Kristen Vaganos).

Tuesday, November 17: Sonny’s Temper Explodes

Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) receives an attractive proposal on Tuesday, although whether she accepts remains to be seen.

Sonny becomes furious, raising questions about what has pushed him over the edge this time.

His conflict with Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) has already created tension, but could another problem be responsible?

Read more about Sonny’s growing anger toward Josslyn and why Carly has reason to worry.

Meanwhile, Jude Jacks (Wil Traval) approaches Carly with questions of his own.

Joe Fitzpatrick (Jonathan Bennett) confronts Lucas Jones (Van Hansis), while Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) seeks assistance from Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen).

Will Willow be able to help Chase with whatever problem he’s facing?

Wednesday, November 18: Gunfire Puts Lives In Danger

Wednesday brings a terrifying turn when shots are fired, placing lives at risk.

The spoilers don’t reveal who is involved, leaving viewers to wonder which Port Charles residents could be caught in the violence.

Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) attempts a different approach to a problem, while Monet Mitchell (Blythe Howard) shares something personal with Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner).

Elsewhere, Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) turns on the charm with Molly.

Danny Morgan (Asher Antonyzyn) and Avery Corinthos-Jerome (Ayla Bullington) also find common ground as they deal with their respective troubles.

Could Wednesday’s shooting change everything for one Port Charles family?

Thursday, November 19: Carly’s Horrifying News

Jason springs into action on Thursday, although the reason for his sudden involvement remains unclear.

With gunfire occurring the previous day, viewers may wonder whether Jason is responding to that emergency.

Carly receives disturbing news, but the details are being kept secret.

Could someone she loves be in danger, or is an entirely different crisis developing?

Meanwhile, Kai Taylor (Jens Austin Astrup) approaches Trina with a proposal.

Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) is left stunned by an unexpected development, while Hudson Parker (Troy Lennon Appel) levels an accusation against someone.

Thursday certainly sounds like a day when secrets and surprises could collide!

Friday, November 20: Trina’s Stalker Gets Too Close

Friday brings more bad news for Sonny, whose problems continue to multiply.

Will his latest setback involve his family, his business, or someone determined to bring him down?

Anna makes a significant decision that could affect what happens next.

Meanwhile, Trina’s stalker moves dangerously close, creating another frightening situation for the young woman.

Heather Webber (Alley Mills) has attracted suspicion, but the identity of the person tormenting Trina remains a mystery.

Could the latest incident finally expose the stalker?

As Celebrating The Soaps’ weekly spoilers discuss, Trina’s safety is becoming a growing concern.

Elsewhere, Isaiah Gannon (Sawandi Wilson) provides a sensible perspective, while Ric Lansing (Rick Hearst) intercepts Chase.

What does Ric want, and could his interference create another headache for Chase?

GHT Editor’s Take

I’m especially curious about Wednesday’s shooting. The fact that Jason takes action the following day makes me wonder whether the two developments are connected.

And Carly getting horrifying news is never a good sign, especially with Sonny already furious and so much family drama happening around them.

But I’m most concerned about Trina. Whoever is stalking her seems to be getting bolder, and I wouldn’t be surprised if the real culprit turns out to be someone nobody suspects!

Which storyline are you most excited about this week? Who do you think is involved in the shooting, and what terrible news could Carly receive?

Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below!

Keep watching GH weekdays on ABC and return to General Hospital Tea for more General Hospital spoilers, news, and updates.

The post General Hospital Spoilers November 16-20: Gunfire Erupts, Carly’s Nightmare & Sonny’s Fury appeared first on General Hospital Tea.