General Hospital comings and goings say that there’s heavy speculation suggesting that this very unpopular character might soon be getting dumped on the show.

In other words, she’s going to get written off before anyone even knows it.

Keep reading below for all the details you need to know.

Key Takeaways

Serena Baldwin’s future in Port Charles is being questioned

Some viewers remain unhappy with Serena’s return

Her potential romance with Michael failed to gain traction

Serena’s interactions with Jason continue to draw criticism

No official announcement has confirmed Serena’s departure

General Hospital Comings and Goings: Is This Unpopular Character Getting Dumped?

A lot of General Hospital fans can’t help but wonder if Serena Baldwin, who is currently played by actress Kelly Kruger, might have used up all of her lifelines because there’s a good chance that she won’t be on the canvas anymore before the holiday season even wraps.

That’s because she seems to be quite unpopular with viewers, and for several solid reasons, too.

Apparently, each and every time the writers try to pair Serena with a male character on the show, it seems like the chemistry falls flat.

A few weeks ago, the writers tried to make Serena work with Michael Corinthos, but that ended faster than it even began.

Viewers just weren’t buying what the writers were trying to sell between Serena and Michael.

And now that Serena seems to be spending a little more time with Jason Morgan, this pairing doesn’t seem to be going anywhere, either.

As previously reported, Serena and Jason’s potential romance has already sparked debate among viewers.

What’s Next For Serena Baldwin?

Plus, it seems like they’re trying to force interactions between her and Jason, and every time they talk, many viewers just don’t understand why a person like Jason would even entertain Serena to begin with.

It’s just so out of character for him, and he and Serena have zero chemistry, to say the least.

Some critics believe it’s only a matter of time before Serena is given the boot.

In fact, fans have already expressed frustration over Jason’s surprising decision to give Serena creative control of Deception.

Meanwhile, Serena and Jason’s possible pairing has also raised questions about whether their romance could be another flop.

Now, whether or not Serena Baldwin does get the boot in Port Charles remains to be seen, but so far, the producers of the soap have not made any comments about the character and her future at this point.

Watch this space, as we have a feeling there is so much more to come.

General Hospital airs weekdays on the ABC network. Check your local listings for times.

Editor’s Take

I think Serena’s biggest problem is the writing, not Kelly Kruger. The character has potential, but forcing her into Jason’s orbit isn’t doing her any favors.

I’d rather see Serena develop her own storyline at Deception than watch another romance that doesn’t work. Still, writing her off so soon would be a mistake. Give the character a real chance before showing her the door!

Also, let us know what you think by leaving us a line with your thoughts in our comments section below.

Be sure to catch up on everything happening with GH right now. Come back here often for General Hospital spoilers, news, and updates.

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