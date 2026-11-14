General Hospital (GH) spoilers reveal that the show is trying to pair boring, unlucky-in-love Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) with stud PCPD detective Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna).

For many fans, this couple represents fast-forward or nap time. Let’s face it, some soap couples are experiments that should never be green-lighted, while others are lava—Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) and Jude Jacks (Wil Traval) come to mind. Immediately.

Key Takeaways

Elizabeth and Dante’s potential romance may not appeal to everyone

Britt and Dante could make an unexpected couple

Rocco shares a powerful connection with Britt

Dante and Lulu’s romantic future remains uncertain

A Britt and Dante romance could create major family drama

Dante & Liz Snorefest

But what if we reversed things to have Britt and Dante hook up? Why not—they are Rocco Falconeri’s (Finn Carr) parents after all. Kinda, sorta.

Rocco definitely sees Britt as a mother figure after she stole him as an embryonic mass, implanted him into herself, birthed him, and went on the run with him. It doesn’t get much tighter than that, right?

Britt & Dante Are Hot?

Dante is Rocco’s dad while his bio mom is social crusader Lulu Spencer (Alexa Havins). Some think that DaLulu are endgame, but it seems that ship has sailed. Dante hasn’t given her a second look after her coma ended and she is too busy holding one-woman protests around PC to think about her ex.

But even as Dante flirts with Elizabeth, she is attaching herself to Ric Lansing (Rick Hearst).

As previously reported, Elizabeth and Dante’s growing connection could cause trouble for Ric.

Should Britt Consider Dante?

After Britt dumped Jason Morgan (Steve Burton), she had a one-nighter with Jude, but things cooled off once she learned his name and who he is. This pairing could become fire again, but in the meantime, we think DaBritch has tons of potential.

After all, they have Rocco in common and that is a huge draw.

Britt Birthed Rocco

Rocco has a strong connection to Britt, one his parents don’t exactly approve of for obvious reasons. But soaps run on tension and a DaBritch fling has the potential to fuel massive amounts of heat this winter.

Sweet Rocco has no problem with Britt stealing him and passing him off as her own, a son named Ben. Surely Dante has to be impressed about Britt’s devotion to Rocco, right?

Fans will recall Britt’s dramatic decision to take Rocco on the run.

Britt Cares About Rocco

Tell us what you think about Dante and Britt as a couple!

Editors Take

I have to admit, Britt and Dante would be an interesting twist! Dante might not be thrilled with Britt’s history, but Rocco’s attachment to her gives them a connection that isn’t going away.

And let’s face it, Britt has never been one to shy away from controversy. Could these two actually have chemistry, or would Lulu completely lose it if Dante fell for the woman who once stole her baby? Now that would be drama worth watching!

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