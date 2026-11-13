General Hospital spoilers reveal that Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) have reached a dangerous point in their relationship.

These two were once family, but now they can barely stand being in the same room together.

Josslyn has made it clear that she wants Sonny out of her life, and she’s determined to make him pay for the choices he’s made over the years.

However, Sonny isn’t willing to sit back and allow his former stepdaughter to destroy everything he’s worked for.

Could these two ever find their way back to each other, or has too much damage already been done?

Key Takeaways

Sonny and Josslyn’s relationship reaches a dangerous breaking point

Josslyn’s campaign against Sonny becomes increasingly personal

Avery gets caught in the middle of their bitter feud

Carly fears Sonny could retaliate against her daughter

A family reconciliation may be more difficult than ever

General Hospital Spoilers: Josslyn’s Anger Runs Deep

Josslyn hasn’t exactly hidden her feelings about Sonny.

She believes his past decisions have caused enormous pain for the people around him, and she’s tired of watching him escape the consequences.

Her decision to challenge Sonny through JJE and the Port Charles waterfront has only made matters worse.

What started as a business rivalry has become something much more personal.

Sonny still remembers the little girl he helped raise, but Josslyn no longer sees him as the man who once belonged to her family.

Instead, she sees someone whose influence she wants to eliminate from Port Charles.

As previously reported, Sonny’s patience with Josslyn is wearing dangerously thin.

Avery Corinthos Gets Caught In The Crossfire

One of the most troubling developments in this family conflict involves Avery Corinthos (Ayla Bullington).

Josslyn’s confrontation with Sonny at his home left Avery exposed to some painful accusations about her father.

Although Josslyn stands by her feelings about Sonny, she regrets that her younger sister had to hear their argument.

That distinction matters because Josslyn’s anger toward Sonny doesn’t mean she wants to hurt Avery.

Unfortunately, Sonny doesn’t see the situation quite the same way.

He believes Josslyn crossed a serious line by bringing his daughter into their feud.

Sonny has tolerated plenty of criticism from Josslyn, but he isn’t prepared to overlook something that affects Avery.

And that could make their next confrontation even uglier.

Carly Spencer Faces An Impossible Position

Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) has a particularly difficult role in this situation.

She understands why Josslyn resents Sonny, but she also knows how dangerous he can become when he feels threatened.

Sonny has already approached Carly about her daughter’s behavior, expecting her to intervene before matters escalate further.

However, Josslyn is an adult who makes her own decisions.

Carly can’t simply order her daughter to abandon a personal vendetta, especially when Josslyn believes she’s doing the right thing.

At the same time, Carly doesn’t want another family tragedy.

Her concern is understandable, particularly when Sonny begins discussing ways to protect himself from Josslyn’s campaign.

Meanwhile, Maurice Benard’s nostalgic reflection on Sonny and Josslyn’s former family bond reminds viewers just how much their relationship has changed.

Can Sonny And Josslyn Ever Forgive Each Other?

The biggest obstacle to reconciliation may not be their current business dispute.

It’s the years of resentment that have built up between them.

Josslyn believes Sonny has repeatedly hurt people she loves, while Sonny feels that his former stepdaughter refuses to recognize the sacrifices he’s made for his family.

Neither appears willing to reconsider their position.

Still, Port Charles has a long history of bringing bitter enemies together when circumstances change.

Could a family emergency force Sonny and Josslyn to put their differences aside?

Perhaps a threat involving Carly, Avery, or another loved one would remind them that they still share important family connections.

However, even if they eventually cooperate, that doesn’t mean Josslyn will suddenly forgive Sonny for everything in his past.

And Sonny may have to accept that the relationship they once enjoyed can never be exactly the same.

For additional developments, Sonny’s latest warning to Carly shows just how serious the conflict has become.

Editor’s Take

I think Sonny and Josslyn’s relationship is one of the saddest family conflicts on General Hospital right now.

Sonny helped raise Josslyn, and regardless of what she thinks about his past, those years don’t simply disappear.

But I also understand why Josslyn is angry. She has watched Sonny make questionable decisions for years, and she doesn’t want to pretend that everything is fine just because he was once her stepfather.

What bothers me most is that Avery is now getting hurt by a fight she had nothing to do with.

I would love to see Sonny and Josslyn eventually reach some kind of understanding, but I don’t think Josslyn should have to abandon her beliefs to make that happen.

And Sonny needs to realize that threatening Carly’s daughter is hardly the way to rebuild their family.

Do you think Sonny and Josslyn can ever repair their relationship, or has Josslyn finally reached the point of no return?

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