General Hospital spoilers say that when it comes to Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) and Serena Baldwin (Kelly Kruger), there’s no doubt that fans have been seeing them share a lot of scenes together.

Key Takeaways

Jason and Serena’s scenes are drawing criticism from some fans

Jason gave Serena creative control of Deception

His condition involving Carly has raised questions

Some viewers believe the interactions feel forced

Fans are divided over Serena’s return and future

General Hospital News: This Detail Doesn’t Make Sense About Jason And Serena

But here’s the thing: a lot of fans can’t help but feel as though Serena’s interactions with Jason feel both awkward and forced, to say the least.

Simply put, something just isn’t working.

Because there doesn’t seem to be a reason why Jason would give her creative control of Deception after she just tried to trick him into signing away the shares.

As previously reported, Jason ultimately gave in to Serena’s demands for creative control of Deception.

Not only that, but Jason giving her creative control under the condition that she stays away from Carly doesn’t really make much sense, either.

Serena and Carly have never even met.

Plus, it seems like they’re trying to force interactions between her and Jason, and every time they talk, many viewers just don’t understand why a person like Jason would even entertain Serena to begin with.

It’s just so out of character for him, and he and Serena have zero chemistry, to say the least.

Of course, the internet certainly did have a lot to say about the matter.

Some even commented with, “Every scene with her and Jason irritates me because I feel like the writers are forcing them on me when she’s scheming and lying and why was it that Jason and Britt aren’t together?”

General Hospital News: What’s Next For Serena Baldwin?

Another critic wrote, “The writers have so messed up Serena’s return to town…now I just want her to leave & take Lucy with her asap! Please don’t pair her with Jason. I’d rather see him alone than with Serena.”

And then there was this comment as well: “I believe she was intended to fill the role of Maxie and it hasn’t worked. I don’t believe anyone can deny that. However, I don’t blame the actress. The blame for that goes to the writers.”

Serena’s involvement in Deception has been building for weeks, including Jason’s earlier confrontation over her attempts to secure the company’s shares.

The tension also played out in Celebrating The Soaps’ November 10 recap, when Jason agreed to give Serena and Lucy creative control on the condition that they stay out of Carly’s life.

Then again, GH fans will simply have to tune in each and every day to find out what will happen next.

General Hospital airs weekdays on the ABC network. Check your local listings for times.

Editor’s Take

I can understand why viewers are questioning Jason’s decision. He knew Serena was trying to manipulate him, yet he still handed her and Lucy creative control of Deception.

Protecting Carly is one thing, but rewarding Serena’s behavior is another. I also think the writers need to give Serena stronger storylines of her own instead of forcing her into Jason’s orbit. There’s plenty of potential for this character, but the writing needs to make these interactions believable!

And as always, come back here for the latest spoilers on The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital, and Days of Our Lives.

The post General Hospital Spoilers: Fans Furious Over Jason’s Bizarre Betrayal – Serena’s Shady Scheme Pays Off! appeared first on General Hospital Tea.