General Hospital spoilers and updates reveal that the Thanksgiving holiday is approaching, and as usual, some of our daytime programming may experience a break so the actors and staff can spend time with their families as well.

Let’s take a look at what changes are in line for The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, Beyond the Gates, General Hospital, and Days of Our Lives.

Key Takeaways

General Hospital will not air new episodes November 26 or 27

The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful will also take two days off

Beyond the Gates will air two new episodes and two repeats

Days of Our Lives will continue with new episodes on Peacock

Regular network soap programming resumes Monday, November 30

Soap Opera Scheduled Breaks

ABC and CBS will have breaks in some of their soaps this week, as they do every holiday season.

Beyond the Gates will follow an adjusted schedule and have some special repeat episodes that will air as they join the other soaps in their celebrations.

Of course, the other network soaps will have preemptions as well.

As Celebrating The Soaps previously reported in its Thanksgiving soap schedule coverage, holiday interruptions are nothing new for daytime television.

Here is what we know about the schedule for Thanksgiving week.

November 26 is Thanksgiving Day, and Black Friday is on November 27.

General Hospital, ABC’s only remaining soap, will not have new episodes on Thursday or Friday of this week.

ABC will be airing sports coverage on both Thursday and Friday, as it normally does for Thanksgiving week.

Monday through Wednesday will be new episodes, though.

As a reminder, General Hospital Tea also covered the Thanksgiving preemptions in its 2025 holiday casting update.

All Three CBS Soaps Have Changes

The Young and the Restless will be taking a break on Thursday and Friday as well.

The first three episodes will be new ones, but nothing new will air after Wednesday’s episode until the following Monday.

Of course, we may see some holiday celebrations that begin this week and finish off the week of November 30.

The Bold and the Beautiful will follow suit and only air three new episodes this week.

Perhaps when things start back up during the week of November 30, we may see Katie Logan Spencer (Heather Tom) and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) working their issues out instead of heading for divorce court once again.

Beyond the Gates will have two new episodes and two repeat episodes during Thanksgiving week.

The new episodes are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, with repeats of the Articulettes reunion airing Wednesday and Thursday.

Beyond the Gates will have an episode airing on Thursday, but Friday will be preempted for sports coverage.

However, as with the other soaps, Monday, November 30, will begin featuring new episodes once again.

Days Of Our Lives

Days of Our Lives has a lot of things going on right now, and due to the fact that the show only airs on Peacock, there will be no interruptions.

This means that Days fans can tune in anytime during the day to catch up on their favorite show and everything that is going on in Salem.

Of course, with a new DiMera in town, something is always stirring.

One thing is for sure: DOOL may be showing new episodes, but Thanksgiving and Black Friday celebrations won’t lead to anything being missed on network soaps.

For another look at holiday scheduling changes, General Hospital Tea’s previous Thanksgiving-week spoilers also highlighted the ABC soap’s holiday interruptions.

Editor’s Take

Thanksgiving always seems to arrive just when our favorite soaps are getting especially juicy!

At least General Hospital, Y&R, and B&B fans only have a short break before the drama returns on Monday.

And Beyond the Gates viewers can enjoy the Articulettes reunion again while Days fans get their regular dose of Salem drama.

What do you have planned to do on this long holiday weekend?

Come here for all soap information. Check back often for your news, updates, and General Hospital spoilers.

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