General Hospital Spoilers: Drew’s Victory Crumbles – A Dangerous Alliance Turns the Tables!

General Hospital spoilers and updates tease Drew Cain’s (Cameron Mathison) celebration may be premature, with Ava Jerome (Maura West) and Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) teaming up against him! Soon, he’s going to hear something to the effect of, “Not so fast – you’re going down!”

Key Takeaways

Drew Cain’s celebration could come to an abrupt end

Brennan’s toxicology results may point back to Drew

Ava and Nina could join forces to take Drew down

Willow may become involved in the revenge scheme

The sleeping pill evidence could turn Brennan’s death investigation upside down

Something Will Happen To Turn The Tide Against Drew Cain For Jack Brennan’s Death

Something will happen to turn the tide against Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) for Jack Brennan’s (Chris L. McKenna) death, even though it may not have been intentional.

Everything in the toxicology screen points to the prescription sleeping pill Drew gave Ava causing an overdose when combined with the scotch Brennan drank, even though he could handle the liquor.

General Hospital fans will remember Jack becoming extremely disoriented, sweaty, and confused by the floor buttons in the elevator.

That kind of overdose could have easily caused him to pass out at the edge of the pool. Given how hot and sweaty he seemed to be, maybe he went to the pool to cool off!

But by the time he got there, he could have passed out, thereby drowning in the pool.

As previously reported, Drew and Ava’s plan to drug Brennan took a dangerous turn, leaving them facing serious consequences.

Nina Will Be Released, Ava And She Team Up – And Maybe Willow Will Join In

Nina will be released, and she and Ava might team up, and maybe Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) will join in as well. They all have revenge plans, although Willow has to be careful.

That’s because of the viral exposé that Lulu Spencer (Alexa Havins Bruening) wrote, exposing Willow’s crimes against Drew – and Jack!

Nina may still want to blame Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) for everything, but Ava will convince her it was Drew who framed her.

She likely won’t mention that she was the one who crushed the sleeping pill in Jack’s scotch and helped Drew bury him in the nature preserve, however.

She hasn’t even told her attorney, Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn), everything, much to Alexis’ consternation.

Meanwhile, Drew’s blackmail scheme against Willow could give her another reason to turn against him.

The Trio Spins The Sleeping Pill Part As An Intentional Poisoning By Drew

The trio may spin the sleeping pill part as an intentional poisoning by Drew because, after all, Ava was just supposed to distract Jack and keep him busy!

But Drew insisted she drug his drink besides, and it’s Willow who manages to get into the General Hospital computers and finds out the pill was found.

The fault and the blame for Brennan’s death have to be on Drew somehow, even if the cause of death was drowning.

The three of them all cover for each other, even though Nina was obviously framed.

But all three of them have good reasons to push the envelope and make sure Drew goes down!

As Ava’s admission to Alexis about Drew’s sleeping pill plan has already shown, the truth about Brennan’s death could become a major problem for Drew.

Annemarie’s Take

I think Drew’s confidence is about to come back and bite him! Ava knows far more than she’s admitting, and if Nina and Willow join forces with her, Drew could finally find himself on the losing end of one of his own schemes. I’d love to see how he talks his way out of this one!

Be sure to catch up on everything happening with GH right now. Come back here often for General Hospital spoilers, news, and updates.

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