General Hospital Spoilers: Maxie’s Future Takes a Mysterious Turn – A Shocking Twist Ahead?

General Hospital spoilers and updates reveal November 5 marks the 36th anniversary of Maxie Jones’ (Kirsten Storms) birth on the ABC soap, but she won’t be celebrating in Port Charles.

In July, the fashionista, along with her partner Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) and their kids, relocated to Australia after Storms expressed discomfort returning to Los Angeles due to a “very serious” situation involving her former Tennessee home.

Key Takeaways

Maxie Jones remains absent from Port Charles as her birthday approaches

Fans face questions about a possible Maxie recast

Spinelli could return to help investigate Jasper Jacks’ disappearance

Maxie’s absence has also kept James and Spinelli offscreen

Three actresses are suggested as potential replacements for Kirsten Storms

Should They Leave Maxie And Her Whole Family In Limbo Forever?

Given the circumstances, ABC’s sole daytime drama faces a dilemma: Should it leave Maxie in a state of uncertainty indefinitely, similar to when she was placed in a coma to allow Storms time to relocate?

Or should it take the plunge and recast the role? This isn’t a criticism of Storms; it’s simply a practical consideration.

With Maxie absent, she’s missing out on all the drama surrounding Deception; she’s not part of the aftermath of her best friend Lulu Spencer’s (Alexa Havins Bruening) exposé on Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen).

As previously reported, Maxie and her family’s move to Australia also meant several familiar faces would disappear from Port Charles.

Additionally, with Maxie gone, Cody Bell’s (Josh Kelly) little friend James West (Gary James Fuller) and Jason Morgan’s (Steve Burton) sidekick Spinelli are also missing.

“I just want to be on screen,” Bradford Anderson expressed shortly after Maxie’s family was relocated to Australia.

Couldn’t Spinelli Go Searching For Jasper Jacks?

Even if they couldn’t find a way to include Maxie’s kids in the job, there is a current storyline Spinelli could fit into. They really need boots on the ground, or fins in the water, so to speak, in Australia.

Jasper Jacks (formerly Ingo Rademacher) appears to have dropped off the face of the earth, with either his evil brother Jerry Jacks (Sebastian Roché) or his questionable son Jude Jacks (Wil Traval) potentially at fault.

Plus, Ethan Lovett (Nathan Dean) is in parts unknown, although it’s doubtful he’d go back to Australia, considering the circumstances.

It’s difficult for Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) to check things out at the physical location of Jasper Jacks Enterprises from Port Charles, WSB agent or not!

Jax is said to be sailing around the world without even a satellite phone and leaving the company he rebuilt from the ground up behind. That doesn’t make sense!

Meanwhile, Bradford Anderson has already addressed Spinelli’s Australia exit, leaving fans wondering when they might see him again.

Fans Want Spinelli Back Too – But Here Are Some Ideas For A Maxie Recast

We are eager to see Spinelli back on screen as well!

In the meantime, while we await Storms’ return, we believe that Bree Williamson (who previously portrayed Claudette Beaulieu on General Hospital), Jessica Serfaty (known for her role as Sloane Petersen on Days of Our Lives), or Kayla Ewell (who played Caitlin Ramirez on The Bold and the Beautiful) would be excellent choices to step in and fill that gap.

Of course, the possibility of recasting Maxie has already sparked debate among General Hospital fans.

So, what do you think, General Hospital fans?

Editor’s Take

I’d love to see Kirsten Storms return as Maxie, but I also hate seeing Spinelli and the children disappear from the canvas. Bringing Spinelli back to investigate Jax would be a great way to get him involved in the action again without immediately recasting Maxie!

How do you believe the show should tackle the situation regarding Storms’ extended absence? We would love to hear your thoughts and suggestions in the comments below!

Be sure to catch up on everything happening with GH right now. Come back here often for General Hospital spoilers, news, and updates.

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