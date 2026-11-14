Healthcare hiring around Geismar, LA is steady right now, with good options if you’ve got pharmacy or behavior analysis experience. Here are a few strong roles worth a look.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Geismar, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.50 – $35.75 per hour (hourly range from employer)

Lead the day-to-day pharmacy operations while working as a full-time certified pharmacy technician. You’ll supervise techs and cashiers, help manage workflow, handle insurance issues, and support vaccines and health services under a pharmacist’s supervision.

Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (PBS)

Location: Geismar, LA

Type: Full-time (BCBA and BCaBA roles; some part-time options mentioned)

(BCBA and BCaBA roles; some part-time options mentioned) Pay: Competitive pay; exact rate not listed (employer offers a compensation estimator on their site)

Provide ABA services for individuals with autism and behavioral challenges in home, school, and community settings. This role highlights flexible caseloads, quarterly bonuses, medical/dental/vision benefits, PTO and holidays, 401(k) with match, and strong mentorship and CEU support.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—save the link, update your resume, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.