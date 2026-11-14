Geismar’s plants and terminals are busy, and that means steady demand for people who can keep materials, equipment, and fleets moving safely and on time.

Below are several solid logistics and procurement roles in and around Geismar, LA you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy Location: Geismar, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on warehouse and yard role: moving and stacking pallets, loading/unloading, and handling shipments. You’ll use SAP to manage inventory, create packing slips and bills of lading, and operate forklifts and cranes while supporting a major energy player with strong benefits and growth paths.

Employer: Airgas (an Air Liquide company)

Airgas (an Air Liquide company) Location: Geismar, LA – Bulk cryo logistics

Type: Full-time, on-call, Mon–Fri 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Salary: Not listed

Lead a 24/7 bulk logistics terminal, overseeing driver staffing, fleet maintenance, safety, and DOT/FDA compliance. This is a step-up operations role with full family benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and paid leave, ideal if you have several years of distribution or logistics management experience.

Employer: BASF

BASF Location: Geismar, LA (Hybrid – also hiring in TX sites)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Strategic procurement and sourcing role supporting equipment categories across multiple BASF sites. You’ll build and run category strategies, negotiate contracts, manage key suppliers, and drive cost savings and risk reduction, with hybrid work options and a wide range of well-being and retirement benefits.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while these roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.