Geismar’s industrial projects are busy, and HR pros are in demand. If you like recruiting and fast-paced staffing work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: STSI (Staffing Technical Services Inc.)

STSI (Staffing Technical Services Inc.) Location: Geismar, LA (On-site)

Type: Contract

Pay: $27.00 – $31.00/hour

Benefits: Medical, Dental, 401(k)

You’ll handle full-cycle recruiting for project roles: sourcing, screening, coordinating interviews, and managing background checks and onboarding. Good fit if you’re organized, comfortable with MS Office, and enjoy matching people to jobs in a high-volume setting.

Employer: JVIC (Zachry/JVIC)

Location: Geismar, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

This role focuses on recruiting craft professionals for turnarounds and projects. You’ll source and screen candidates, support hiring managers, manage requisitions, and handle onboarding and compliance (I-9, E-Verify, drug/health screens). Great if you have 4+ years in recruiting/HR/admin and want to grow in industrial staffing.

Employer: Zachry Group

Location: Geismar, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead daily employment office operations and a small team of recruiters while still doing hands-on recruiting. You’ll own staffing plans, data tracking, job descriptions, redeployment, and compliance. Ideal if you have 5+ years recruiting experience and want leadership responsibility in a busy industrial environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, travel, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.