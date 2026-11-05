🏗️ Several Engineering Roles Hiring Now in Geismar, LA

Geismar’s plants and projects are busy, and they’re pulling in experienced engineers to keep operations safe and growing. If you’ve got a PE or strong process safety background, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Brightpath Associates LLC

Brightpath Associates LLC Location: Geismar, LA (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: Not listed

Lead the engineering behind complex crane and heavy-lift work for big industrial sites. You’ll own lift planning, structural and geotechnical checks, rigging verification, and stamped deliverables, with a mix of office analysis and field walkdowns. PE license (LA or comity) and civil/structural/mechanical background required; crane experience not required—training provided.

Note: There’s a second posting for this same role from the same employer; it appears to be a duplicate, so it’s not listed twice here.

Employer: Westlake Corporation

Location: Geismar, LA, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role leading the PSM/RMP program for Westlake Vinyl’s operations. You’ll be the plant expert on process safety rules, drive PHAs and action items, manage audits and metrics, and support investigations and emergency coverage. Best fit for someone with 15+ years in process safety/HSE/engineering and strong leadership across sites.

Employer: Brightpath Associates LLC

Brightpath Associates LLC Location: Geismar, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Despite the title, this posting describes a Professional Engineer role supporting crane and lifting systems. You’ll run calculations, review lift plans, check foundations and temporary works, and support field teams with safe, code-compliant lifts. Requires a current PE (civil/structural/mechanical) and solid fundamentals; crane-specific skills can be learned on the job.

If one of these fits your background, save the link, update your resume, and apply while they’re still fresh. Share this with a friend who’s been talking about making a move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.