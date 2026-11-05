🚌 Geismar, LA Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Driving Roles

Geismar’s industrial corridor is busy, and that means steady work for drivers and mechanics who like hands-on, outdoor jobs with good benefits.

Below are several solid transportation openings in Geismar, LA right now.

Employer: Sunbelt Rentals, Inc.

Sunbelt Rentals, Inc. Location: Geismar, LA

Salary: $25.71 – $38.56 per hour (base pay range)

(base pay range) Type: Full-time

Class A CDL role hauling rental equipment on flatbed or lowboy trailers to and from job sites. Good fit if you’re comfortable in tight construction zones and want strong benefits, paid time off, and on‑the‑job training with a national company.

Duplicate listing also on Indeed: Driver – CDL A

Employer: Airgas

Location: Geismar, LA – 35114 E Hwy 30

Salary: $26 per hour + potential quarterly bonuses

Type: Full-time, home daily, Monday–Friday day shift

Local route delivering compressed gas cylinders to area customers. You’re home every night, get full family benefits, 401(k) with match, paid holidays and vacation, and you’ll work with a safety‑focused team.

Employer: Rain For Rent

Location: Geismar, LA

Salary: Competitive base pay (exact amount not listed)

Competitive base pay (exact amount not listed) Type: Full-time

Senior-level mechanic role working on diesel and gasoline industrial and submersible pumps. Ideal if you have 3–5 years’ mechanic experience, like problem‑solving in the field, and want strong benefits, PTO, tuition help, and room to grow with a long‑standing, family-owned company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—this area adds new transportation roles all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.