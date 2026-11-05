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🚌 Geismar, LA Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Driving Roles
Geismar’s industrial corridor is busy, and that means steady work for drivers and mechanics who like hands-on, outdoor jobs with good benefits.
Below are several solid transportation openings in Geismar, LA right now.
Driver – CDL A (Equipment Hauling)
- Employer: Sunbelt Rentals, Inc.
- Location: Geismar, LA
- Salary: $25.71 – $38.56 per hour (base pay range)
- Type: Full-time
Class A CDL role hauling rental equipment on flatbed or lowboy trailers to and from job sites. Good fit if you’re comfortable in tight construction zones and want strong benefits, paid time off, and on‑the‑job training with a national company.
Duplicate listing also on Indeed: Driver – CDL A
Local Delivery Driver (Class A w/ Hazmat)
- Employer: Airgas
- Location: Geismar, LA – 35114 E Hwy 30
- Salary: $26 per hour + potential quarterly bonuses
- Type: Full-time, home daily, Monday–Friday day shift
Local route delivering compressed gas cylinders to area customers. You’re home every night, get full family benefits, 401(k) with match, paid holidays and vacation, and you’ll work with a safety‑focused team.
Mechanic-A (Industrial Pumps)
- Employer: Rain For Rent
- Location: Geismar, LA
- Salary: Competitive base pay (exact amount not listed)
- Type: Full-time
Senior-level mechanic role working on diesel and gasoline industrial and submersible pumps. Ideal if you have 3–5 years’ mechanic experience, like problem‑solving in the field, and want strong benefits, PTO, tuition help, and room to grow with a long‑standing, family-owned company.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—this area adds new transportation roles all the time.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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