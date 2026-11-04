🏭 Geismar manufacturing: multiple production roles open now

Geismar’s plants are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these production roles are worth a look.

Employer: Mauser Packaging Solutions

Mauser Packaging Solutions Location: Geismar, LA

Geismar, LA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Day-shift role on the production line with a focus on safety, quality, and meeting production goals. You’ll stay active on your feet, keep your area clean, report issues, and work closely with a team in a fast-paced manufacturing setting.

Also listed here if you prefer Indeed: Production Operator – 1st Shift (Indeed)

Employer: Mauser Packaging Solutions

Mauser Packaging Solutions Location: Geismar, LA

Geismar, LA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Overnight shift for folks who like late hours and a quieter plant. Similar duties as 1st shift: run production safely, hit targets, keep the line clean, and report any problems while working closely with your supervisor and team.

If one of these fits your schedule, click through, read the full details, and apply soon so your name is in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.