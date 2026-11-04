undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏭 Geismar manufacturing: multiple production roles open now
Geismar’s plants are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these production roles are worth a look.
Production Operator – 1st Shift
- Employer: Mauser Packaging Solutions
- Location: Geismar, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Day-shift role on the production line with a focus on safety, quality, and meeting production goals. You’ll stay active on your feet, keep your area clean, report issues, and work closely with a team in a fast-paced manufacturing setting.
Also listed here if you prefer Indeed: Production Operator – 1st Shift (Indeed)
Production Operator – 3rd Shift
- Employer: Mauser Packaging Solutions
- Location: Geismar, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Overnight shift for folks who like late hours and a quieter plant. Similar duties as 1st shift: run production safely, hit targets, keep the line clean, and report any problems while working closely with your supervisor and team.
If one of these fits your schedule, click through, read the full details, and apply soon so your name is in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.