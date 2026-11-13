When we think of repeating cosmic signals, our minds usually race toward science fiction or distant technological beacons. But astronomers have just uncovered a genuinely fascinating natural phenomenon. A strange stellar system located 5,000 light-years away that beams out rhythmic radio pulses like clockwork every eight minutes.

Unlocking the 8-minute cosmic rhythm

Discovered by researchers in Australia using the Murchison Widefield Array, the system—which is officially designated as GPM J071507-114153—consists of an unusual pairing of celestial bodies.

The system consists of a dead star known as a white dwarf (the dense core left behind when a star perishes) and a G-type star that is remarkably similar to our own sun.

While scientists have previously spotted similar long-period transients (LPTs) containing white dwarfs, this marks the very first time radio pulses have been detected from a white dwarf paired with a sun-like companion. By analyzing more than 100 hours of radio data processed at the Pawsey Supercomputing Research Centre, the team was able to map the white dwarf’s precise orbital motion and determine that the signals originate from right near the dead star itself.

Stargazing bonus features

Catching these steady signals gave researchers an unexpected bonus. Because the white dwarf’s pulses pass through its companion’s environment, the team was able to track stellar flares and magnetic loops erupting from the sun-like star 5,000 light-years away.

Next step for astronomers

With advanced observatories like the MeerKAT telescope and the W.M. Keck Observatory helping pin down the system, astronomers believe this is just the beginning.

“If we are already making such discoveries with precursor telescopes, just imagine how many more star systems we will be able to find, and what a beautifully detailed view of their signals we will have, once the SKAO telescopes are completely built,” said study lead author Dr Sam McSweeney.

As researchers look forward to even more powerful tools like the SKAO telescopes, the universe is proving that deep space still holds plenty of rhythmic surprises.

Source: New York Post

Read the original article here: Something in deep space is sending radio signals every 8 minutes