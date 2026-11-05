KFC brings Doctor Doom to menus with black buns and green sauce

KFC is launching a Doctor Doom-inspired menu in more than 100 countries next week, but it will not be available in the United States, China, or India.

Unveiling just weeks ahead of Avengers: Doomsday’s December theatrical release, the promotion drops on Nov. 9 and will stay on menus through January. The menu features eight new items inspired by Doctor Doom, tied to the villain Robert Downey Jr. plays in the upcoming film.

The star of the lineup is a burger served on a black sesame seed bun with two new sauces: Doom Cola, a dark, sweet-and-savory glaze, and a bright Smoky Green Mayo modeled after Doctor Doom’s signature emerald cloak.

Rounding out the lineup are wings, fries, mozzarella sticks, a shake, a drink with boba (Doom Supreme Fizz), and a bucket of chicken (Doom Bucket), which comes paired with ‘Doom Dust,’ a green charred-lime chili seasoning that you can pour and shake over bone-in chicken, fries, or sides.

Customers in select countries who order from the menu can also get a figurine from the ‘Colonel Sanders Cosplay Collection’ while supplies last. The Colonel is dressed up as a different character from the movie in each one, and there are five in total.

While India was left off KFC’s list, Marvel fans there aren’t missing out entirely. Burger King got there first, launching its own Avengers: Doomsday collection earlier this week featuring a Doomsday Whopper and Thor Thunder Nuggets.

KFC didn’t say why it’s skipping the U.S., but industry observers speculate that a competing domestic promotion from Jack in the Box, which is already selling a Doomsday Dipping Box here with popcorn chicken, mozzarella sticks, tacos, and curly fries, may be the reason.

Sources: PR Newswire, Toy People, The Disney Scoop, Jack in the Box, Allrecipes

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