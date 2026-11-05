Motorola’s new flagship has one feature no rival offers

If you usually find yourself scrambling to charge your phone multiple times a day, Motorola has the perfect new flagship phone for you. To that effect, the new Motorola Signature 27 has a charging speed that is one of the fastest in the market – 12 minutes plugged in can deliver up to 12 hours of battery life.

Beyond the charging speed, the Signature 27 is packed with top-of-the-line camera hardware, AI features and a display Motorola claims is the brightest available on a smartphone. Here is everything the new, and quite highend, flagship offers.

A flagship with a privacy-focused future

One of the most interesting things about the Signature 27 is its planned support for GrapheneOS, a privacy and security-focused Android operating system that has historically been available only on Google Pixel phones. GrapheneOS has confirmed the Signature 27 will be its first officially supported Motorola device, making it a potentially compelling alternative for people who want stronger privacy protections on Android without buying a Pixel.

Support timing, however, remains unconfirmed, and the phone isn’t expected to launch with GrapheneOS ready to go.

A camera system that hits all the right notes

The Signature 27 also brings Motorola’s most advanced camera setup yet, including a 200MP periscope telephoto camera with up to 100x Super Zoom, a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide and a 50MP selfie camera.

The main sensor uses LOFIC technology to improve how it handles bright and dark areas in video, while a dedicated event vision sensor is designed to help capture fast-moving subjects. According to Motorola, the system has earned a DXOMARK Gold Label for imaging performance.

The action sensor could be really useful in everyday life. It definitely could come in handy with pets that refuse to sit still, kids sprinting through a frame or that one friend who never stops moving long enough for a decent photo.

It’s important to note that Motorola’s cameras have very much improved lately. The camera on their 2026 Razr Ultra is excellent for a flip foldable, so we have big hopes for this flagship.

Sound gets the luxury treatment, too

The Signature 27 is the only smartphone currently marketed with Audio by Bang & Olufsen. The partnership brings dedicated sound modes and a redesigned speaker architecture intended to improve bass, vocals and overall fidelity. It’s a premium audio branding move and one that could make all the difference to people who regularly watch videos, play games or listen to music directly through their phone speakers.

A screen so bright, you gotta wear shades – not really

Motorola definitely did a thing with the display here too. The Signature 27 uses an Extreme AMOLED Duo Tandem panel with a claimed peak brightness of 12,000 nits. Tandem technology stacks two emissive layers to boost brightness and efficiency, while the phone’s 1.5K resolution and Dolby Vision support are meant to make video look especially punchy.

That peak-brightness number comes with a caveat, however, as Motorola says it applies under specific test conditions. Hence, it isn’t necessarily what you’ll see across the entire screen during normal use. Still, the promise is clear. Outdoor visibility, HDR video and high-contrast visuals are all supposed to be considerably better than what you are used to.

The AI does more than answer questions

The phone also arrives with Google’s Gemini experiences and Motorola Qira, the company’s own AI system designed to connect experiences across supported Motorola and Lenovo devices. Motorola is pitching a more agentic approach to AI: tools that can handle multi-step tasks, help organize messages, create personalized widgets and translate American Sign Language into written English.

Some of those capabilities depend on rollout schedules, languages and regional availability, so note that not every feature will necessarily be ready for every buyer on day one.

The price to pay

In the US, the Signature 27 is listed at a pricey $1,599.99, with preorders scheduled for November 19 on Motorola.com and retail availability at Amazon and Best Buy beginning November 26.

Ultimately, this flagship is certainly aiming high. Its aluminum frame, ceramic-and-glass construction, IP68/IP69 protection, military-grade durability testing and seven years of software updates are all part of Motorola’s pitch that this is not just another ordinary Android phone.

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