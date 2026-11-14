Behold an expansive range of cutting-edge releases from the likes of Böker, CRKT, Ka-Bar, WESN, Work Sharp and more.

Gear Patrol

For those of us closely tracking developments in the knife and EDC industry, the past week brought yet more reminders of how wide-ranging the space can be.

A few examples of how far it can stretch include a hatchet from Ka-Bar and Estwing, a tactical balisong from CRKT, a passport holder from Rimowa and two Böker “advent calendars” that let you build your own blade over 24 days.

Catch up on everything you might have missed below.

About the Author:

Now managing editor, Steve has served in a variety of roles with GP since 2019. Having previously written and edited for such publications as Men’s Health, Men’s Journal, Esquire and ESPN, he enjoys covering a range of topics — but mostly those pertaining to cycling, snow sports, pocket knives and motos — and dreams of a utopian world in which everyone’s bike seat is at the proper height.

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