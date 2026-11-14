undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
11 New Knives and EDC Items You Might Have Missed This Week
By Steve Mazzucchi,13 days ago
Behold an expansive range of cutting-edge releases from the likes of Böker, CRKT, Ka-Bar, WESN, Work Sharp and more.
For those of us closely tracking developments in the knife and EDC industry, the past week brought yet more reminders of how wide-ranging the space can be.
A few examples of how far it can stretch include a hatchet from Ka-Bar and Estwing, a tactical balisong from CRKT, a passport holder from Rimowa and two Böker “advent calendars” that let you build your own blade over 24 days.
Catch up on everything you might have missed below.
Filson x Casström No. 8 Swedish Forest Knife
Böker Plus Advent Calendar 2026 Gent and EDK
Ka-Bar x Estwing Hatchet
CRKT M16 Balisong Trainer
CRKT M16-02KBALI Balisong
WESN Bok
Buck 667 Alpha Cleaver — November 2026 Buck of the Month
Work Sharp Madrone Titanium Clip Point x Big Idea Design | Reserve Series
Rimowa Passport Holder
Böker Plus Mini SanjoAbout the Author:
Now managing editor, Steve has served in a variety of roles with GP since 2019. Having previously written and edited for such publications as Men’s Health, Men’s Journal, Esquire and ESPN, he enjoys covering a range of topics — but mostly those pertaining to cycling, snow sports, pocket knives and motos — and dreams of a utopian world in which everyone’s bike seat is at the proper height.