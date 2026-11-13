It’s this fan-favorite brand’s most impressive watch yet.

Studio Underd0g

If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more

It’s tough to imagine a hotter affordable watch brand right now than Studio Underd0g.

The British microbrand, founded by Richard Benc in 2020, generates the type of fervor typically reserved for brands costing much, much more. Its first three regular production series, comprising two chronographs and one field watch, have stolen collectors’ hearts with their mix of unorthodox design, unexpected color combinations and value for money.

Now, Studio Underd0g has unveiled its fourth production series, and I don’t hesitate to say that it represents the brand’s most impressive effort yet.

Studio Underd0g’s new watch is its most impressive yet. Studio Underd0g

The S04Series is a calendar watch. But, this being Studio Underd0g, it’s far from your typical calendar watch. In fact, I’ve never seen any watch featuring its unique combination of complications.

For starters, the watch utilizes a pointer date, which certainly isn’t unheard of but is definitely rarer than a date disc. Next, this pointer date works in conjunction with a weekend indicator, which is quite rare. There is a disc underneath the dial that spins, shading the two weekend days each week a different color than the other days. All day windows are CNC-machine cut out of the dial, adding crisp depth to the calendar.

The watch combines a retrograde pointer date, weekend indicator and moonphase display. Studio Underd0g

A weekend indicator would honestly be enough to make this watch a headliner, but SU didn’t stop there. They also added a moonphase display, which sits right where you’d expect, at 6:00. Ah, so that must mean the pointer date obscures the moonphase for several days each month, right?

Wrong! Studio Underd0g thought of this, too, which is why this is actually a retrograde pointer date. In other words, at the end of 31 days, the date hand snaps back to 1 instead of getting in the way of your waxing or waning gibbous.

Sea-Gull developed a custom automatic movement for the watch that required 34 new components. Studio Underd0g

To sum up, we have a quick-set (via a pusher at 2:00) retrograde pointer date with a weekend indicator and a moonphase. That’s a pretty complicated mechanical watch, and all of this is accomplished by a custom movement jointly developed by Studio Underd0g and Chinese movement manufacture Sea-Gull.

The exclusive new Calibre ST-2115B is Studio Underd0g’s first automatic, and it required the development of 34 all-new parts. It beats at 4Hz with a power reserve of 42 hours and has a stated accuracy of -10/+15 seconds per day.

The retrograde date means the pointer never blocks the moonphase. Studio Underd0g

The watch has a stainless steel case that’s water-resistant to 50m with sapphire crystals front and back, and it’s available in two sizes: 38.5mm and 37mm. Both have the same thickness of 13.5mm, which drops to just 10.5mm without the massive domed crystal.

Lastly, since this is Studio Underd0g we’re talking about, the color options are bright and fun, with each one matching its moonphase to its date display.

The “Shepherd’s Delight” has a red dial with purple accents, the Cloud10 is sky blue with pink accents, Arabian Sky has a gold dial with green-blue accents and 0vercast is a dark gray-blue with orange highlights.

A total of four colors are available, each in two case sizes. Studio Underd0g

Availability and pricing

The most insane part of all of this is the price, as the 04Series costs just $1,100. That is an absurdly low price for this level of complication in a mechanical movement, and a custom-developed movement at that. Yeah, yeah, I know it’s a Chinese movement, but Sea-Gull is well-proven and this looks like a seriously impressive engine.

All Studio Underd0g watches sell out fast, and both sizes of the 0vercast and Shepherd’s Delight sold out shortly after the watch was announced. As of this writing, the Cloud10 and Arabian Sky are still available on Studio Underd0g’s website, but I recommend you act quickly if you want one.

Studio Underd0g

Studio Underd0g 04Series

Specs

Case Size 37mm, 38.5mm Movement Seagull Caliber ST-2115B automatic retrograde calendar moonphase Water Resistance 50m

About the Author:

Johnny Brayson is an editor at Gear Patrol mostly covering watches. He enjoys watches that are packed with blink-and-you’ll-miss-’em details and believes nearly every watch could stand to be a tad smaller.

Follow Gear Patrol to ensure our independent journalism reaches your feeds.