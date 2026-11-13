The Land of the Rising Sun has a rich history of knifemaking. Here are the most significant new launches this year.

Gear Patrol

While it might seem obvious to some, especially those familiar with the country’s long history of sword-wielding warriors, Japan has a rich history of blade-making. While the Samurai are no more, the island nation’s steel craft has shifted into more contemporary realms, like the kitchen and, in the case of this article, EDC, tactical and outdoors.

Here, we’ve compiled a collection of the most significant Japanese-made and -inspired knives and multi-tools, ranging from reinterpretations of the traditional higonokami friction folder to a pair of extremely innovative collapsing daggers (and much more).

Check them all out below:

About the Author: Sean Tirman is an associate editor at Gear Patrol who specializes in EDC, cannabis and outdoor gear.

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