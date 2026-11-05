The Best French Watches of 2026, from Baltic, Bell & Ross, Serica and More

A proud tradition returns to prominence.

Gear Patrol

French watchmaking boasts a heritage almost as prestigious as its Swiss neighbors. For example, Abraham-Louis Breguet, inventor of the tourbillon and father of the modern watch industry, spent most of his career in Paris.

Historical circumstances involving the French Revolution and the Napoleonic Wars drove France’s early watchmakers over the border to Switzerland, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Since the 2010s, France’s watch industry has gradually restored some of its former glory. New brands like Bell & Ross (founded in 1992), Baltic (founded in 2016) and Serica (founded in 2019) have injected new life into the national horological scene, and the revival of defunct brands like Yema and Eska has brought back some of the country’s former icons.

2026 has been the French watch industry’s most impressive year in decades, and the ascent shows no sign of stopping.

Here are the best French watches released so far this year.

Best French Watches of 2026

About the Author: Brad Lanphear is an associate editor at Gear Patrol covering watches and style. Before joining the publication, he previously wrote for Heddels and Men’s Health. Now, he’s on a never-ending quest to find the perfect pair of Japanese denim.