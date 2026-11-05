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Beauty & Fashion

The Best French Watches of 2026, from Baltic, Bell & Ross, Serica and More

By Brad Lanphear,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23lkWq_1Go5Ih4z00

A proud tradition returns to prominence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23lkWq_1Go5Ih4z00Gear Patrol

French watchmaking boasts a heritage almost as prestigious as its Swiss neighbors. For example, Abraham-Louis Breguet, inventor of the tourbillon and father of the modern watch industry, spent most of his career in Paris.

Historical circumstances involving the French Revolution and the Napoleonic Wars drove France’s early watchmakers over the border to Switzerland, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Since the 2010s, France’s watch industry has gradually restored some of its former glory. New brands like Bell & Ross (founded in 1992), Baltic (founded in 2016) and Serica (founded in 2019) have injected new life into the national horological scene, and the revival of defunct brands like Yema and Eska has brought back some of the country’s former icons.

2026 has been the French watch industry’s most impressive year in decades, and the ascent shows no sign of stopping.

Here are the best French watches released so far this year.

Best French Watches of 2026

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Bell & Ross BR-05 Chrono Snow Rocket

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Bell & Ross BR-03 Space Mission

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Serica Parade 1174 Dashboard Clock

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Baltic Hermétique The Rift

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Yema Superman Steel Blue CMM.10

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Baltic Aquascaphe GMT Mk-II

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Baltic Heures du Monde “Horizon Line” Time+Tide Studio Edition

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Serica Ref. 7505 “Sunburst”

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Bell & Ross BR-05 GMT ‘Green Steel’

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Baltic Aquascaphe Date

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Bell & Ross BR-03 Helipad

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Bell & Ross BE-03 GMT Green Lum

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Yema Flygraf Pilot French Air Force

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Yema Navygraf Barracuda Limited Edition

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Baltic Scalegraph 100m

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Yema Granvelle Renaissance

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Bell & Ross BR-05 Chrono S.T. Dupont

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Serica Field Watch Ref. 7505

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Yema Superman Skin Diver Slim Full Lume

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Baltic x SpaceOne Seconde Majeure

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Yema Navygraf Phantom CMM.10

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Baltic Rally Timer Tour Auto 2026 Limited Edition

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Bell & Ross BR-X3 Micro-Rotor

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Baltic Heures du Monde Worldtimer

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Bell & Ross BR-05 Blue Diamond Eagle

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Yema Superman Titanium MoonTide CM.11

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Breitling Superocean Heritage Chronograph Reverse Panda

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Serica Ref. 5330 Diving Chronometer Date

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Eska Amphibian 250 Destro

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Serica Ref. 6190 TDM

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Yema Wristmaster Slim Small Seconds

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Baltic MR Moissanite

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Bell & Ross BR-03 Diver Black Bronze

About the Author: Brad Lanphear is an associate editor at Gear Patrol covering watches and style. Before joining the publication, he previously wrote for Heddels and Men’s Health. Now, he’s on a never-ending quest to find the perfect pair of Japanese denim.
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