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This Beloved Desktop Hi-Fi Brand Now Wants to Elevate Your Headphones
By tbowe,5 days ago
It’s designed to match the brand’s various desktop speaker systems.
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Audioengine is best known for its various powered desktop speakers, but now the Texas-based company is branching out a bit … with its first headphone stand.
The aptly named Headphone Stand is a hollow rectangular box with smooth, rounded edges. It’s made of real wood and wrapped in a premium walnut finish that’s designed to match its various desktop speakers.
The Headphone Stand stands 10.25 inches tall and weighs two pounds. This, along with its molded plastic base, makes it substantial enough not to move or wobble when you place or pick up your headphones.
Like other headphone stands, Audioengine’s accessory serves as a perch for headphones when they’re not in use, lifting them off the desk to reduce clutter.
According to the brand, the Headphone Stand “offers a convenient place to store over-ear headphones while complementing the furniture and audio gear around them.”
Audioengine’s Headphone Stand is available now from the company’s website. It costs $59.
At the time of writing, it comes in one finish (walnut), but I imagine it’ll eventually release alternative finishes to match its various other colored speakers.