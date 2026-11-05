The Best New Luminox Watches of 2026 (Updated)

Known for robust tactical watches for elite military units, first responders, adventurers and more, the brand never ceases to impress.

Luminox

For 37 years, Luminox has built its reputation on crafting some of the most rugged timepieces available. And it has done that while fostering relationships with organizations and charities supporting veterans, conservation and so much more.

The brand shows no signs of stopping, either. This year in particular has elicited a heaping helping of significant launches, from its most recent Force Blue Pacific Diver to its ICE SAR drop at the beginning of the year.

Below, you’ll find our coverage of the best Luminox watches to debut in 2026.

About the Author: Sean Tirman is an associate editor at Gear Patrol who specializes in EDC, cannabis and outdoor gear.