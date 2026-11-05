BSA’s Super-Affordable New Retro Scrambler Drops the Barrier to Off-Road Adventure

The resurrected brand continues its resurgence at Italy’s massive moto show, with this scrappy little ripper leading the charge.

BSA Motorcycles

Lost to history just a decade ago, one of motorcycling’s most legendary names added to its ever-growing portfolio at EICMA this week, with multiple new models breaking cover.

As stoked as I was to see the new BSA Bobber 350, I’m more excited about the 1966 Bushman-inspired Scrambler 350, which offers a compelling blend of style, capability and, presumably, price.

Inspired by the 1966 BSA Bushman, the Scrambler 350 carries the brand’s classic scrambler lineage into 2027. BSA Motorcycles

The two models are the latest pieces of the brand’s resurrection by the Classic Legends subsidiary of Mumbai-based automaker Mahindra & Mahindra, which acquired the name in 2016.

They join such retro-styled beauties as the Gold Star 650, Scrambler 650 and the new Thunderbolt 350, which also got officially unveiled at the show.

BSA tuned the Scrambler 350’s 334cc single for more performance than its siblings, claiming 29 hp and 22.1 lb-ft of torque. BSA Motorcycles

The other bike in the family is the Bantam 350, with which the three newer bikes share a platform.

With the Scrambler, that 334cc single has been dialed up to squeeze out a bit more performance, to the tune of a claimed 29 hp at 8,100 rpm and 22.1 lb-ft of torque at 6,750 rpm.

The stock Scrambler 350 rides on telescopic hydraulic forks, a twin shock absorber with five-step adjustable preload, spoked wheels and semi-knobby tires. BSA Motorcycles

That power is fueled by a 3.3-gallon tank in the classic teardrop shape, complemented by the similarly retro round headlight and instrument panel, among other throwback touches gracing the three paint schemes: Black, Green and Grey.

Adding to its performance chops are telescopic hydraulic forks and a twin shock absorber with five-step adjustable preload, plus spoked wheels and semi-knobby tires.

A 3.3-gallon teardrop-shaped tank matches the bike’s retro styling. BSA Motorcycles

While pricing and availability have yet to be confirmed (beyond 2027 for the latter), the Bantam 350 starts at £3,499 (~$4,718).

Accordingly, I would not be surprised to see its off-road-ready sibling flirt with what would be a very tempting $5,000 price point.

About the Author:

Now managing editor, Steve has served in a variety of roles with GP since 2019. Having previously written and edited for such publications as Men’s Health, Men’s Journal, Esquire and ESPN, he enjoys covering a range of topics — but mostly those pertaining to cycling, snow sports, pocket knives and motos — and dreams of a utopian world in which everyone’s bike seat is at the proper height.

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