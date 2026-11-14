Hello, Rock County! Here are your top weekend headlines:

Rock County Health Department and local public school officials say stomach ailments, some similar to norovirus, have sickened enough students that it's prompted a Milton elementary school to close this week and sidelined a high school musical at Parker High School.

Police believe the call on the shooting on Friday was a case of swatting —a type of phony phone call people make in attempt to spark a police or SWAT-team response.

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