A major electrical transmission project is facing a longer regulatory timeline, Beloit is preparing for millions of dollars in water infrastructure improvements, and Janesville-area home asking prices are climbing even as properties take longer to sell.

Other recent Rock County business developments include new investment in a Wisconsin medical technology startup by a Beloit venture capital firm, a leadership transition at ABC Supply and a major fundraiser for a Janesville homeless shelter.

Here is a roundup of recent business and economic news from around Rock County:

Transmission line developer extends timetable for major Wisconsin project

The developer of a proposed 190-mile, high-voltage electrical transmission line across southern Wisconsin is delaying its next major regulatory filing and extending opportunities for public input.

Midcontinent Grid Solutions announced on Thursday that it doesn’t expect to file its Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity application with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin before May 1, 2027.

The company also plans additional public open houses during the first quarter of 2027 as it continues evaluating potential routes for the 765-kilovolt BECI transmission project.

The proposed line is intended to strengthen Wisconsin's electrical grid and accommodate future electricity demand, but it has encountered opposition from some local officials and landowners.

The Rock County Board of Supervisors voted in October to oppose the proposed transmission line through the county, citing concerns about its potential impact on farmland, private property and public safety.

No final route has been selected.

Beloit receives $6.36 million for lead water-line replacement

The city of Beloit will receive $6.36 million in state-administered funding to replace lead service lines in three areas of the city where older homes have high concentrations of lead or galvanized pipes.

The funding, announced earlier this month, will support replacement of privately owned water service lines in Census Tracts 16, 17 and 18. The city will replace corresponding public portions of the lines to qualify for the forgivable loans.

Beloit plans to begin seeking private contractors in early 2027, with city crews handling work on publicly owned portions of the lines.

The project is expected to take at least three years and will be coordinated with other street improvements.

Janesville-area home asking prices rise 9.4% as properties take longer to sell

Home asking prices in the Janesville metropolitan market climbed sharply in October even as properties spent more time on the market, according to new Realtor.com data.

The median asking price reached $384,900, an increase of 9.4% from October 2025. Active listings increased 5.2% to approximately 351 properties.

Homes spent a median of 50 days on the market, up 16.3% from a year earlier, while approximately 20% of listings had undergone price reductions.

The figures suggest a housing market in which sellers are seeking higher prices but some properties are taking longer to attract buyers.

The Realtor.com figures reflect asking prices for homes listed for sale, not actual sale prices. By comparison, the Wisconsin Realtors Association reported a median sale price of $310,000 in Rock County in September, although the figures cover different geographic areas and reporting periods.

Beloit venture capital firm invests in Wisconsin medical technology startup

Beloit-based Mastercraft Ventures has invested in MyoWorks, a Windsor startup developing connected medical treatment devices for chiropractors, physical therapists and other health professionals, according to a WisBusiness report.

The company's technology combines physical treatment tools with software designed to record treatment data and support clinical documentation.

The investment, announced on Tuesday, is the third led by Mastercraft Ventures this year.

Managing Director Mason Cook declined to disclose the amount invested but said the firm's typical investment is approximately $500,000.

Mastercraft Ventures focuses on early-stage Wisconsin technology businesses and previously raised $11.5 million for its inaugural investment fund.

ABC Supply announces Midwest leadership transition

Beloit-headquartered ABC Supply announced that Midwest Region Vice President Joe Small will retire at the end of 2026 following a career spanning nearly 40 years in the building materials industry.

Brad Messer will succeed Small on Jan. 1, 2027.

Messer joined ABC Supply in 2005 and has held several management positions across the Midwest. Most recently, he served as director of sales transformation at the company's Beloit headquarters, helping implement its customer relationship management platform.

ABC Supply operates more than 1,000 locations across the United States and Canada.

Mercyhealth fundraiser raises more than $348,000 for Janesville homeless shelter

Mercyhealth announced that its annual House of Mercy Charity Ball last month raised more than $348,000 to support the Janesville homeless shelter.

The October event drew 325 guests and included a fundraising appeal for renovations to the shelter's kitchen, which serves families staying at the facility.

The 25-bed House of Mercy Homeless Center, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, provides emergency shelter and assistance with housing, employment, child care and other needs to families in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

Beloit's G5 Brewing releases stout inspired by Brewers manager

Beloit-based G5 Brewing has released a specialty beer inspired by Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy's habit of carrying pancakes in his pocket during games.

Called Pocket Pancakes, the 15% alcohol-by-volume barrel-aged stout spent time in bourbon and maple-bourbon barrels.

The beer is a nod to Murphy and the Brewers' postseason success.