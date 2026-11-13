JANESVILLE — The Rock County Health Department is not sure an illness outbreak at Consolidated Elementary School in the Town of Janesville was in fact norovirus — but all signs pointed toward the sickness commonly referred to as the “stomach flu.”

Rock County Public Health Nurse Jennifer Weadge said that no tests on ill students were performed, so the specifics cannot be confirmed. However, based on symptoms, the onset of illness and how contagious the illness at Consolidated seemed to be, health department officials believe it was norovirus. Symptoms include sudden vomiting, watery diarrhea, nausea and stomach cramps.

“Based on symptoms, the onset of illness and the contagiousness of the infection, we suspect norovirus,” Weadge said.

The Milton School District reported that more than 35% of Consolidated students were out of school on Wednesday, attributing that absences to children being sick with suspected norovirus.

Superintendent Jeremy Bilhorn told The Gazette 30 Consolidated students were absent at the start of Wednesday after they were believed to have gotten ill with norovirus. Throughout the day, that number continued to climb. The district closed the school Thursday and Friday as a result. Consolidated, a small, rural elementary school, has 86 students.

The health department recommended a thorough cleaning and disinfection of the school, but Weadge indicated that decision was strictly the district’s. The closure was in part to have custodians clean the school.

The health department has a school illness monitoring program. It uses reports from school districts’ attendance systems through education software providers Skyward or Infinite Campus that help track illness. It started two years ago with a pilot program with the Beloit School District and grew to also include Edgerton and Parkview.

“This illness monitoring system uses de-identified information and offers a valuable opportunity to prevent sustained transmission of illness,” Weadge said.

The health department also monitors long-term care facilities.

Weadge confirmed the health department hasn’t seen any “abnormal spikes” and had not as of Friday morning been notified of other outbreaks of stomach illness in other parts of the county.

“We are aware of some reports of stomach illness, but they do not appear to be out of the ordinary in other locations,” Weadge said.

Weadge could not give a clear picture on how many people are sick with norovirus-type symptoms in the county, but indicated that norovirus normally pops up in higher numbers between late fall and early spring. “Many diseases” go underreported, particularly norovirus, as it isn’t typically reported to the health department.

“Outbreaks should be reported so we can provide education and help prevent sustained transmission,” Weadge said.

Norovirus symptoms typically appear 12-48 hours after exposure and last for 1-3 days. It spreads through direct contact, food or water.

On Friday, the Parker Arts Academy announced Friday it was postponing performances of “Beetlejuice: High School Version” due to an undisclosed “illness outbreak.”

It was scheduled to open Friday, but opted to open next week instead, on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m with performances each of the following days through Nov. 22. Thirty-six students are part of the production. It’s not clear how many have become ill.

Health Department spokesperson Lukas Oswalt said the county’s public health nurses have been giving guidance to school officials, apparently at multiple schools in Rock County, about stomach ailments that cause symptoms similar to norovirus.

Oswalt did not elaborate, including saying whether students in the Parker musical have had stomach ailments.