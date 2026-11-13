JANESVILLE — One of Janesville’s favorite holiday traditions returns this December as the Rock County Historical Society presents the 2026 Holiday Tree Show, Dec. 4–27 at the Lincoln-Tallman House.

For four weekends, the historic Lincoln-Tallman House (426 N. Jackson St., Janesville) will be transformed for the season, inviting visitors to wander through the beautifully decorated mansion and enjoy the warmth, creativity and magic of the holidays in one of Janesville’s most distinctive historic settings.

Presented by Blain’s Farm & Fleet, the Holiday Tree Show offers visitors a chance to experience the 1850s mansion in an entirely different way. More than 100 holiday trees and seasonal displays created by local businesses, nonprofits, individuals, and families fill the house, creating an experience that combines history, architecture, community, and holiday tradition.

After enjoying two floors of holiday joy, guests can visit the restored, cozy Stonehouse for a special beverage and time to relax. Whether it is an annual tradition or a first visit, the show is designed for visitors looking for a memorable way to celebrate the season. The Holiday Tree Show is open Friday through Sunday from Dec. 4-27, excluding Christmas Day.

Friday hours are 3-8 p.m. Saturday hours are noon-8 p.m., and Sunday hours are noon-5 p.m.. Advance admission is $18 for adults, with tickets also available at the door for $20. Rock County Historical Society members receive a $15 admission price. Admission for children under 12 is $5, and children age 2 and younger are admitted free.

Street parking is available in the surrounding neighborhood, with additional parking available in the Mercy parking lot. An accessible entrance is available. Because of the historic nature of the Lincoln-Tallman House, the second floor is not accessible.