TOWN OF MILTON — Rock County Sheriff’s Officials say reports of a person shot Friday morning in the town of Milton were phony.

According to the sheriff’s office, police believe they were falsely called to a residence in the town of Milton at 7:15 a.m. Friday on reports that a person had been shot there.

Police said they arrived at the home within a couple minutes, but it became clear nobody at the residence had been shot.a

Police believe the 911 call Friday was a case of swatting —a type of phony phone call people make in attempt to spark a police or SWAT-team response.

In swatting, callers typically claim that a major public safety incident like a shooting, or an attack, has occurred to try to get police to mobilize in response.

Police are still investigating Friday’s apparent swatting call.