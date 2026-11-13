Hello, Rock County! Here are your top Friday headlines:

The Rock County District Attorney’s office is now part of a statewide project to give the public data on court cases, a move that’s aimed at boosting transparency. The county's new database shows what types of crimes the D.A.'s office focused on most, the outcomes of criminal cases, and the length of time certain types of cases take to move through Rock County. The new database shows that in Rock County, some criminal cases can take 30 to 35 days longer than they were taking in 2019, before the pandemic. Nearby Jefferson County is one of a handful of counties that has gotten involved case-tracking project.

The Janesville School District’s teachers union is not thrilled with the wage agreement it has reached with the district the last few years, and the union is now calling the district to resume substantive talks on a new compensation schedule. The message comes via a public statement the Janesville Education Association released this week following the Janesville School Board approving a certified staff wage increase for union members of 2.63% — a “cost of living” increase in the coming budget year. The pact came out of the lack of a formal agreement between the two sides after three bargaining sessions.

A family of four receives its first Rock County Habitat for Humanity house since 2015. The owners, Jessica, a former EMS dispatcher-turned high school social studies teacher, and Miguel, a teacher with a bachelor's degree in health education and and interest in massage therapy as a career. They learned of Habitat for Humanity at a party.

Do you have a story you'd like the Gazette to follow? Let us know with an email to The Gazette's City Editor, Neil Johnson atneil@gazettextra.com!