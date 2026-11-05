Rock Prairie Presbyterian Church to host its Annual Holiday Bazaar

JANESVILLE — Rock Prairie Presbyterian Church will host its annual Holiday Bazaar Friday, Nov. 6, and Saturday, Nov. 7, offering visitors an opportunity to shop for holiday gifts, enjoy homemade treats and support local charitable organizations.

The bazaar will run from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. both days at the church, 8605 E. County Road A, Janesville.

People can browse a variety of handmade crafts and seasonal items, including ornaments, floral arrangements, quilted items and holiday decorations.

The event also will feature a large selection of homemade Christmas cookies sold by the pound, along with other baked goods such as nut breads, bars and homemade candy.

A Christmas cafe will be open during the bazaar, offering a variety of lunch options, including soups, barbecue, chicken croissant sandwiches and taco salads. Homemade pies also will be available.

Proceeds from the annual bazaar will benefit several local organizations and missions that provide services and support throughout the community.

Organizations receiving donations include The Boys and Girls Club, ECHO, GIFTS Men’s Shelter, HealthNet, House of Mercy, the Milton Food Pantry, Project 16:49, the Salvation Army and YMCA alternatives.

Through the annual event, the church continues its tradition of bringing the community together while supporting organizations that serve individuals and families in need.