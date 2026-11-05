Janesville man held on $2 million bond on homicide charge, suspected of beating, strangling spouse

JANESVILLE — Janesville resident Andrew Bradley, 58, is in jail on a $2 million bond, charged with first-degree homicide after officials say his spouse was discovered dead in her apartment at 800 Myrtle Way on Oct. 25.

Court Commissioner Mason Braunschwieg approved the $2 million bond, saying it was the “minimum” amount needed to make sure Bradley stays in custody following what the Rock County Medical Examiner says was the death of Melissa Bradley, 52 on Oct. 25.

Police say in a criminal complaint filed with the Rock County District Attorney’s office that they found the Janesville woman dead on her apartment floor — lying on the living room carpet with her head on a throw pillow, a blanket pulled out flat over her and a bottle of red nail polish, a comb, an earring and a dog leash laid on her chest.

Investigators describe injuries that indicate Melissa Bradley had been significantly beaten in the head and strangled.

The medical examiner said in an announcement that Bradley had died in an “incident” at the 800 Myrtle Way apartment, but the medical examiner said the cause and manner of Bradley’s death were pending.

The medical examiner’s announcement came after police announced the arrest of Andrew Bradley on first-degree homicide, but had not disclosed the identity of the victim.

Authorities say family and a friend called police when Melissa hadn’t shown up for a halloween costume party she’d been excited about and stopped responding to texts shortly before 1 p.m. on Oct. 25.

When police showed up to the apartment on Oct. 25, they found Andrew lying in the tall grass just up the block, with a knife on his stomach, scratches on his face and neck, telling police he’d gone out to the spot for “solitude,” and to write “some poetry” to escape family problems.

Authorities and witnesses said they’d dealt with at least one domestic incident in the past between the two. Family and friends told authorities that Melissa had tried to get away from Andrew Bradley in the past, with some citing treatment for post-military PTSD and some substance abuse problems in the past.

Initially, when a friend reached out to Melissa, Andrew had taken her phone saying in a text to the friend that he’d taken the phone after he claimed Melissa had woken him from a sound sleep to attack him, hurting his groin.

Police said Melissa Bradley had severe head injuries, alongside significant injuries to her torso, including shattered ribs. Police found clumps of torn-out hair underneath items alongside spots of blood throughout the house.

Police tried to get Andrew’s keys for the apartment where witnesses said Melissa was not responsive to phone calls or knocks on the door, but Andrew was uncooperative, simply telling police Melissa Bradley “She is where she went,” saying she’d gone “with her husband or boyfriend.”

Police said they found heavy bruising on Melissa Bradley’s face and skull, alongside traumatic bleeding in the skull, evidence of choking, and clothing and fixtures in the apartment that had blood and clumps of human hair.

Police found a pill bottle in Andrew Bradley’s pocket that had blue powder that preliminary tests showed was a stimulant in the methamphetamine/MDMA family.

Witnesses said Andrew Bradley is a former U.S. Marine who’d been in combat in conflicts in the Middle East. They said Melissa and Andrew had a two-decade history of a tumultuous relationship, with friends blaming Andrew for becoming “Bad Andy” whenever Melissa was going to do something enjoyable for herself.

A criminal complaint says Andrew sometimes calls himself “John Wick,” the title film character of the film series, who is a retired hitman.

Andrew Bradley’s attorney said he is confident Andrew will be placed on an ongoing involuntary mental health commitment under Wisconsin’s Chapter 51.

When a police official checked up at Melissa’s apartment on a domestic incident just a month prior to her death, the woman apparently told witnesses she was hesitant to pursue charges, fearing the trouble might cause her to get evicted.

Andrew Bradley has been in custody, apparently on a medical hold, since his arrest Oct. 25. He appeared in court from jail via video, wearing a weighted robe and set in a wheelchair.