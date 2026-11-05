More than 67,800 voters turn out in Rock County, making real turnout more than half of eligible voters

JANESVILLE — Despite rainy weather Tuesday, more than 67,800 voters cast ballots in Rock County’s Nov. 3 general election, an increase of more than 2,200 voters compared to the 2022 election.

Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson said 67,812 voters cast ballots. That represents a little more than half of the 129,654 eligible voters in Rock County.

Unofficial election results can be found on the Rock County website.

Tollefson said the voter registration numbers displayed on the county’s website reflect registered voters as of 20 days before the election. Based on that figure of 97,850 registered voters, the turnout would be just under 70%.

However, Wisconsin allows voters to register on Election Day, meaning the number of eligible voters can differ from the number of registered voters listed before the election.

Tollefson said she noticed increased engagement during this year’s election, including a larger number of election observers. At Janesville City Hall, she said there were six observers.

She said there was a steady flow of voters throughout the day. While there were occasional bursts of activity, turnout remained consistent.

Tollefson also noted that absentee ballots were up this year and said she felt there was more overall engagement compared to previous elections.

In a statement thanking those who helped administer the election, county officials expressed their gratitude for the work of municipal clerks, their staff and election inspectors.

The Rock County Board of Canvassers will meet to certify the results of the Nov. 3 general election at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9.