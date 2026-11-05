College soccer: Blackhawk Technical College names Brian Denu as first-ever men's soccer head coach

JANESVILLE — Blackhawk Technical College has announced the hiring of Brian Denu as the university’s first-ever head men’s soccer coach.

A longtime educator, soccer coach and native to Beloit, Denu joins the BTC coaching staff with over 17 years of varsity coaching experience. Denu currently serves as the head boys soccer coach at Beloit Memorial High School, a position he has held since 2009.

“We’re excited to welcome Brian to the Talons family as we take this important step in building our men’s soccer program,” BTC athletic director Tony Cipollone said. “Brian has established himself as a respected coach, and his knowledge of the local soccer community will be a tremendous asset as we recruit student- athletes and build the program.”

Denu’s wealth of soccer experience has seen him rake in numerous accolades as well, as he is a four-time Wisconsin State Journal Coach of the Year, a six-time Big Eight Conference Coach of the Year and was the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association Large School Coach of the Year back in 2014.

Denu has also coached at the club level with the Rockford Raptors Football Club and Rock Soccer Club. He previously coached the Beloit Memorial girl’s soccer program from 2009 to 2019.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to build the first men’s soccer program at Blackhawk Technical College,” Denu said. “I’m excited to help student-athletes continue their education, compete at the collegiate level, and become part of something new. I look forward to building a program centered on hard work, accountability, teamwork, and pride in representing Blackhawk and our community.”

Denu earned his bachelor’s degree in education and political science from Beloit College in 2001 and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of Wisconsin- Whitewater in 2024. He also holds a U.S. Soccer National “E” License and has completed U.S. Soccer Coach/Mentor Blueprint training.

Denu will lead Blackhawk’s effort to recruit student-athletes for soccer, develop the program’s culture, and build a foundation for sustained success in competition and in the classroom.