Three Brewers named finalists for Silver Slugger Awards

Major League Baseball and Louisville Slugger revealed the finalists for the 2026 Silver Slugger Awards, and a total of three Milwaukee Brewers were honored.

Jake Bauers, Brice Turang and Jackson Chourio were amongst those recognized as finalists for the National League. Bauers was a two-time finalist, one being at the first base position and the other being as a utility player, while Turang and Chourio were finalists as a second baseman and outfielder, respectively.

Additionally, the Brewers were one of four National League teams named as a finalist for the NL Silver Slugger Offensive Team of the Year Award. They were joined by the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals.

The Silver Slugger Awards are voted on by MLB managers and coaches (who are not allowed to vote for players on their own teams). The coveted honor was established in 1980, with new categories for best utility player (2022) and best offensive team (2023) being added in recent years.

As an organization, the Milwaukee Brewers have had a total of 23 Silver Slugger Award winners in franchise history. Only two of those awards have come since 2020, however, with William Contreras having won the honor in back-to-back seasons in 2023 and 2024.

Jake Bauers is coming off of the best regular season campaign of his career, having posted an .874 OPS with 26 home runs. He also was named the NLCS MVP for the Brewers.

At the first base position Bauers is joined by fellow finalists Alex Burleson of the St. Louis Cardinals, Rafael Devers of the San Francisco Giants and Matt Olson of the Atlanta Braves. Bauers is also a finalist as a utility player, where he will be competing with Cincinnati’s Sal Stewart and San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr.

Brice Turang is wrapping up a career year of his own in 2026, having finished as a finalist for the NL MVP for his efforts on the year. Turang finished his regular season with an .816 OPS, 21 home runs and 100 RBIs on the year.

Turang is a finalist for the second baseman award, where he will be going head-to-head with Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe.

It’s hard to believe after the year that he’s had that Jackson Chourio is only 22 years old. Before playing hero for the Brewers during their World Series run, Chourio wrapped up the season by hitting 25 home runs alongside a .487 slugging percentage. He also became the only player in MLB history to record three seasons of 20+ homers and 20+ steals before turning 23.

Chourio is one of seven finalists at the outfielder position for the National League. The others are Arizona’s Corbin Carroll, the Cubs duo of Pete Crow-Armstrong and Seiya Suzuki, San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr., St. Louis outfielder Jordan Walker and Washington’s James Wood.

If Chourio wins a Silver Slugger Award this year, he would become the youngest Silver Slugger in franchise history, usurping Prince Fielder’s record of winning the honor in 2007 at just 23 years old.

The 2026 Silver Slugger Award winners will be announced on Tuesday, November 17.