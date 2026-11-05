Boys soccer: Edgerton gears up for state semifinal against Kettle Moraine Lutheran

EDGERTON — Sleep has been hard to get recently for Edgerton coach Dean Wanless.

And who can blame him. The No. 3 seed Crimson Tide (14-0-4) have been preparing for their state semifinals matchup with No. 2 seed Kettle Moraine Lutheran (19-3-1) on Friday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.

The winner of that game will take on the winner of No. 1 St. Thomas More (16-3-2) and No. 4 Rice Lake (14-4-2) in the state championship on Saturday at 7 p.m.

The Crimson Tide are one of the four Division 3 teams to make it to state and one of 16 total teams vying for a state championship across the four divisions.

It’s an exciting time for the Edgerton players, fans and coaches. It might also be equally as nerve-racking.

“We’re trying to keep it under wraps,” Wanless said. “You know you’re trying to be cool, calm and collected with the team. But they go home, I’m sure it’s on their mind. I go home, I can’t sleep at night, thinking about stuff that we have to cover.”

The Kettle Moraine Lutheran Chargers went 11-1 in the Glacier Trails Conference while the Crimson Tide went 7-0 in the Rock Valley. MaxPreps has the Chargers ranked 12th in the state and the Crimson Tide at 17th.

Wanless said the Chargers are very smart, controlled, disciplined and know what they’re doing position wise. From what he’s seen on tape, the Chargers remind Wanless of McFarland and Madison Country Day.

“I think they kind of fall into the same category,” Wanless said.

Edgerton downed McFarland 2-1 and beat Madison Country day 1-0. That’s the type of game Wanless is expecting on Friday — low scoring with few scoring chances.

Kettle Moraine Lutheran has been stout defensively. It started the season with six wins and six shutouts. On the year, the team has only surrendered 14 goals, according to its MaxPreps page. The Chargers have yet to allow a goal in the playoffs.

“That tells you that their backline is a serious, legit line. Watching tape on them, they’re a team that really shifts well on their backline. Like I said, their formation is great and they’ve been well coached,” Wanless said.

Wanless said it’s going to be hard to find the back of the net, but added they’ve got some guys who can do it.

“It’s going to be a team effort all the way around,” Wanless said.

The Chargers have scored 98 goals this year. The Crimson Tide have netted 76 goals and allowed 12.

One Chargers player who stood out to Wanless is a tall, fast center midfielder who controls the tempo of the game.

“He’s kind of got the trifecta going. He’s going to be one that we’re gonna have to deal with with some high pressure,” Wanless said.

Another element to this game is the turf field. The Crimson Tide’s home field is turf, so adjusting to a new playing surface isn’t a factor.

There’s several keys Edgerton will look to execute on in this matchup. Staying balanced and not falling out of position is important. Edgerton will also look to press the Chargers on their backside and hope trapping leads to Charger turnovers and Crimson Tide goals.

“I think it’s going to come down to which team can play together, support each other and play as a team,” Wanless said.