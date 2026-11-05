College football: Wisconsin hopes to get back on track against Rutgers

MADISON — Last week’s game for the Wisconsin Badgers was certainly a low point for the season.

After clawing their way back into the Top 25 for the first time since 2023, the Badgers faced a challenging road opponent in the Iowa Hawkeyes. Iowa proceeded to dismantle Wisconsin in what ended up being a 30-0 shutout of the Badgers, a result that knocked Wisconsin right back out of the Top 25 before they even had a chance to celebrate it.

The Badgers (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) have faced a tough stretch of games over the past three weeks, falling to a still undefeated UCLA team, upsetting a ranked USC squad on the road and then laying an egg against Iowa. Wisconsin will have a chance to rebound this Saturday, though, with the Badgers welcoming Rutgers (2-6, 1-4 Big Ten) to Camp Randall Stadium.

The Scarlet Knights have had a tumultuous 2026 campaign, starting it off with an embarrassing home loss to UMass which sparked an 0-3 start to the year. Rutgers got its first win of the season against Howard and went on to defeat Maryland on the road to notch the team’s first Big Ten victory of the season.

Since then, however, the Scarlet Knights have been blown out by Northwestern and lost narrowly to Michigan, giving the Badgers a battered and demoralized team to hopefully get back into the win column against.

The primary question circling the Wisconsin offense heading into Saturday is who will be manning the QB position for the Badgers. Colton Joseph, who has started all eight of the team’s games this season, was unceremoniously benched during last weekend’s Iowa game in favor of true freshman backup QB Ryan Hopkins.

Hopkins ended up out-throwing Joseph 93 yards to 90 yards, but did throw the team’s lone interception in the loss. Head coach Luke Fickell has stated that Saturday’s benching of Joseph was more to give Hopkins some reps rather than to move on from his senior starter, but whether that is true or not will be answered on Saturday when one of the two QBs trots out for the first offensive drive.

The Badger defense, despite allowing 30 points last weekend, remains Wisconsin’s saving grace. Players like Cooper Catalano and Mason Posa have anchored the team, combining for 141 total tackles, while Sebastian Cheeks has come into his own with a team-leading six sacks and eight TFLs on the year.

Wisconsin’s defense will be put to the test this weekend with a pair of dynamic weapons coming to town for Rutgers. Those players are running back Antwan Raymond and wide receiver KJ Duff.

Raymond entered the season fresh off a 2025 season that saw him surpass 1,000 yards rushing and double-digit TDs for the Scarlet Knights. While this season had a little bit slower of the start for him, Raymond is right back to being that caliber of player for Rutgers in 2026.

The junior currently sits at 733 rushing yards and six TDs for the Scarlet Knights this season, averaging 5.5 yards/carry.

Duff, meanwhile, is becoming a name to remember for the 2027 NFL Draft, as the junior is emerging as one of the nation’s top pass-catching threats. Duff has accounted for 45 receptions, 774 receiving yards and nine TDs for the Rutgers offense this season.

If the Badgers are able to take away Duff, Rutgers is going to have a bad day passing the ball with the next highest receiver on the team only having 18 catches for 264 yards and a touchdown.

The Rutgers defense is headlined by the pass rushing trio of Malachi Davis, Sekou Kromah and Rondo Porter, who have combined for six sacks and 17 TFLs this season. The Scarlet Knight trio will make things difficult both running and passing the ball on Saturday, providing quite the test for whichever QB will get the starting nod for the Badgers.

A lot of people throw around the term ‘must win’ and that this upcoming game is a ‘must win’ game for a specific team. While I don’t often lean into that rhetoric, this Saturday’s game for Wisconsin is an exception.

If the Badgers can win their final four games of the season to finish the year 9-3 (7-2 Big Ten), not only could they potentially sneak their way into a Big Ten title game, but Wisconsin could very well sneak their way into the College Football Playoff with a number of weak resumes filling the current CFP rankings.

With losses in two of their last three, this Saturday’s game also provides the Badgers a chance to right the ship. Another loss could deal a devastating blow to the team, and potentially the futures of those in charge of it.

Kickoff for Wisconsin versus Rutgers is set for 3:15 p.m. at Camp Randall Stadium. The game will be available to watch on the Big Ten Network.