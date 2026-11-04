Parsons returns to practice, prep basketball predictions, Bucks fall to the Celtics

Parsons returns to practice. Micah Parsons returned to practice on Wednesday, setting in motion the star's return for the Green & Gold in the near future.

Prep basketball predictions. Bound Wisconsin has started to roll out its preseason conference previews and predictions for the boys basketball season, and amongst the teams covered were Milton, Evansville, Edgerton and Parkview.

Bucks fall to the Celtics. The Bucks didn't make it easy, but late baskets allowed the Celtics to pull away for a 109-102 victory Wednesday night against Milwaukee.

Have an idea for a sports story The Gazette should be covering, reach out to Sports Editor Zane Goedderz at zane@gazettextra.com!