GM/JATCO site referendum passes, Steil loses to Berman, and Janesville schools passes $98 M referendum

Hello, Rock County! Here are your top Wednesday headlines:

Now, at the General Motors/JATCO site, if a developer wants to build out an industrial project across the site, and it'll cost more than $450 million, voters automatically get authority to approve or deny it. almost 17,000 Janesville voters decided that Tuesday night.

At press time on Tuesday, Democratic candidate Mitchell Berman had the unofficial lead against incumbent U.S. Congressman Bryan Steil, with 93% of votes counted as of 11:12 p.m. Tuesday night.

Voters in the Janesville School District approved a $98 million operating referendum Tuesday, clearing the way for the district to raise the revenue limit to help sustain staffing levels, academic support, instructional resources and other expenses.

Do you have a story you'd like the Gazette to follow? Let us know with an email to The Gazette's City Editor, Neil Johnson atneil@gazettextra.com!