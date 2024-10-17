Open in App
    1 person dies in crash near Whitewater

    By HANNAH POWELL,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aIG9W_0wAJUQpi00

    WHITEWATER – One person died and another was seriously injured in a crash in the town of Cold Spring north of Whitewater on Wednesday morning.

    According to a release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a crash on County Highway U.

    A preliminary investigation showed that a vehicle traveling eastbound on County Highway U crossed the centerline and struck a vehicle traveling westbound.

    Both vehicles had one occupant. The driver of the eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the westbound vehicle was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

    The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Fort Atkinson Fire Department, Whitewater police and fire departments and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner. The crash remains under investigation.

