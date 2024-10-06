Plumbing supplier Janesville Winsupply sending aid to Helene victims

JANESVILLE — In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, staff members at Janesville Winsupply, a local plumbing supplier, sat down this week to discuss how to aid those impacted.

Winsupply has started collecting primarily canned goods and cases of bottled water but is also accepting other non-perishable items.

They started by reaching out to other companies they work closely with and spread the word from there according to Bruce Schmitt, the president of Janesville Winsupply.

“We sent the flier out to our customers and partners, just saying, ‘If you want to contribute, we will take care of the rest of it.’” Schmitt said. “We’re sending things down two to three pallets at a time. Whatever is most cost effective. We contract with a lot of large logistic companies too, so even if we have to pay them to do it, our company’s willing to do that.”

Winsupply has already received multiple calls from local people ready to help and are expecting a large influx of items.

The company said they will send down as much as they can and appreciate the community’s quick and ready response.

Winsupply will be accepting donations until the end of October. Questions can be directed to (608) 752-4746 or to any of Janesville Winsupply staff.