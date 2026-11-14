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Gaylord
Blood drive at Otsego County Library Nov. 18
13 days ago
The Otsego County Library will host a blood drive with Versiti Blood Center of Michigan on Wednesday, November 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Conference Room, 700 S Otsego Ave, Gaylord, MI 49735. One blood donation can help save up to three lives. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome; schedule by calling 866-642-5663 or online at versiti.org/mi.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Otsego County Library
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