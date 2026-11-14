The Otsego County Library will host a blood drive with Versiti Blood Center of Michigan on Wednesday, November 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Conference Room, 700 S Otsego Ave, Gaylord, MI 49735. One blood donation can help save up to three lives. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome; schedule by calling 866-642-5663 or online at versiti.org/mi.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Otsego County Library