🛒 Gaylord, MI Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Gaylord’s retail scene is busy right now, with big national brands hiring for front-line store roles. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Gaylord, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep the store running smoothly behind the scenes—stock shelves, set displays, handle shipments, and keep things clean so guests have a great shopping experience. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like a fast pace, and don’t mind early mornings, evenings, or weekends.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Gaylord, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-store role helping guests find the right makeup, skincare, and hair products, plus ringing up purchases and keeping displays stocked. Ideal if you love beauty products, enjoy chatting with customers, and want to learn more about brands and techniques.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Gaylord, MI

Type: Full-time, closing shifts

Salary: Starting pay varies by experience and location (not listed)

Help customers with home improvement projects in the Building Materials area—answer questions, find products, and sometimes help load items. Comes with access to health insurance options, 401(k) with company match, tuition assistance, and a 10% associate discount, plus chances to learn new trade skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby, and you can usually set up job alerts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.