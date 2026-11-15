Four sweet kittens in Gautier, MS are hoping for loving homes. By adopting one, you’re not only saving that kitten, you’re also opening a space at the shelter to help another cat in need.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Jackson County Animal Shelter

Phone: (228) 497-6350

Louella is a young kitten looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. Adopting her today will save her life and make room at the shelter to rescue another pet.

👉 Meet Louella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Jackson County Animal Shelter

Phone: (228) 497-6350

Lyra is another tiny sweetheart waiting for a family. Bringing her home helps her and also frees up space so the shelter can save another cat.

👉 Meet Lyra and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Jackson County Animal Shelter

Phone: (228) 497-6350

Layla is a baby Domestic Shorthair hoping for a forever home. When you adopt Layla, you’re helping two pets at once—her, and the next animal the shelter can take in.

👉 Meet Layla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Jackson County Animal Shelter

Phone: (228) 497-6350

Logan is the little boy of the group, also in need of a caring home. Adopting Logan today saves him and helps the shelter rescue another pet in need.

👉 Meet Logan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Gautier, MS and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please call Jackson County Animal Shelter at (228) 497-6350 or click the links above to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.