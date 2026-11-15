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🐱 Playful Kittens Ready for Adoption in Gautier, Mississippi
Four sweet kittens in Gautier, MS are hoping for loving homes. By adopting one, you’re not only saving that kitten, you’re also opening a space at the shelter to help another cat in need.
Louella
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Jackson County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (228) 497-6350
Louella is a young kitten looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. Adopting her today will save her life and make room at the shelter to rescue another pet.
👉 Meet Louella and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lyra
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Jackson County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (228) 497-6350
Lyra is another tiny sweetheart waiting for a family. Bringing her home helps her and also frees up space so the shelter can save another cat.
👉 Meet Lyra and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Layla
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Jackson County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (228) 497-6350
Layla is a baby Domestic Shorthair hoping for a forever home. When you adopt Layla, you’re helping two pets at once—her, and the next animal the shelter can take in.
👉 Meet Layla and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Logan
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Jackson County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (228) 497-6350
Logan is the little boy of the group, also in need of a caring home. Adopting Logan today saves him and helps the shelter rescue another pet in need.
👉 Meet Logan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Gautier, MS and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please call Jackson County Animal Shelter at (228) 497-6350 or click the links above to learn more and apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.