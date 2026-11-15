Looking for a loyal friend in Gautier, MS? These adoptable dogs at Jackson County Animal Shelter are hoping for a second chance and a cozy home to call their own.

All of these pups have a $50 adoption fee, which helps the shelter save even more animals.

Breed: Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Labrador Retriever mix

Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Jackson County Animal Shelter

Phone: (228) 497-6350

Lita is an adult Shepherd/Lab mix waiting patiently for someone to notice her. By adopting her, you’ll save her life and also open up space at the shelter so they can rescue another dog in need.

👉 Meet Lita and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Jackson County Animal Shelter

Phone: (228) 497-6350

Tweety is a young Lab mix with her whole life ahead of her. Bringing her home not only gives her a family, it also makes room for the shelter to help another dog.

👉 Meet Tweety and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Black Mouth Cur / Hound mix

Black Mouth Cur / Hound mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Jackson County Animal Shelter

Phone: (228) 497-6350

Klaus is an adult Black Mouth Cur/Hound mix looking for a fresh start. Adopting him saves his life and helps the shelter rescue another pet waiting for help.

👉 Meet Klaus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (Small, unknown type) / Black Mouth Cur mix

Terrier (Small, unknown type) / Black Mouth Cur mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Jackson County Animal Shelter

Phone: (228) 497-6350

Buck is a young Terrier/Black Mouth Cur mix who’s ready to move from the shelter into a loving home. When you adopt Buck, you help him and also free up space so the shelter can save another dog.

👉 Meet Buck and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Gautier, MS, consider visiting Jackson County Animal Shelter or calling (228) 497-6350 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.