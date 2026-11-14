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🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Gautier, MS
Gautier’s hiring scene is busy right now, especially for people who like helping customers and staying on their feet. If you want steady hours and room to grow, these local spots are worth a look.
Bank Teller (Retail Banker)
- Employer: Merchants & Marine Bank
- Location: Gautier, MS (Gautier Branch)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Handle deposits, withdrawals, and other banking needs while building long-term relationships with local customers. Good fit if you have cash-handling and customer service experience and want a professional setting with clear responsibilities.
Lube Technician Key Holder - FT8142
- Employer: FullSpeed Automotive
- Location: Gautier, MS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Open and close the shop, help lead the team, and perform quick oil changes and basic vehicle services while keeping customers happy. Great for someone with basic automotive knowledge (or willing to learn) who wants leadership duties and steady hours.
Team Member (Customer Service Representative)
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: Gautier, MS (Hwy 90)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work the register, help with food service, and keep the store looking sharp in a fast-paced convenience store. Offers flexible shifts, weekly pay, bonus potential, benefits, and 401(k) for those looking to grow with a large, stable employer.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or duty that makes it a match.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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