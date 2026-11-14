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🐱 Sweet Gautier Cats Ready for Adoption at Jackson County Shelter
Looking for a new feline friend in Gautier, MS? These lovely cats at Jackson County Animal Shelter are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.
Maya
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Jackson County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (228) 497-6350
By adopting Maya, you’re saving two lives — hers, and the next pet the shelter can help once she finds a home.
👉 Meet Maya and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Salem
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Jackson County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (228) 497-6350
Adopting Salem opens up space at the shelter so they can rescue another cat in need.
👉 Meet Salem and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Loreali
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Jackson County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (228) 497-6350
When you adopt Loreali, you give her a second chance and help the shelter save another pet too.
👉 Meet Loreali and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tickles
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Jackson County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (228) 497-6350
Bringing Tickles home not only changes her life, it also makes room for the shelter to rescue another cat.
👉 Meet Tickles and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Gautier, MS area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call Jackson County Animal Shelter at (228) 497-6350 or click the links above to learn more and apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.