Looking for a new feline friend in Gautier, MS? These lovely cats at Jackson County Animal Shelter are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Jackson County Animal Shelter

Phone: (228) 497-6350

By adopting Maya, you’re saving two lives — hers, and the next pet the shelter can help once she finds a home.

👉 Meet Maya and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Jackson County Animal Shelter

Phone: (228) 497-6350

Adopting Salem opens up space at the shelter so they can rescue another cat in need.

👉 Meet Salem and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Jackson County Animal Shelter

Phone: (228) 497-6350

When you adopt Loreali, you give her a second chance and help the shelter save another pet too.

👉 Meet Loreali and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Jackson County Animal Shelter

Phone: (228) 497-6350

Bringing Tickles home not only changes her life, it also makes room for the shelter to rescue another cat.

👉 Meet Tickles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Gautier, MS area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call Jackson County Animal Shelter at (228) 497-6350 or click the links above to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.