Looking for a loyal friend in Gautier, MS? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Jackson County Animal Shelter for a family to love.

Breed: Shepherd / Labrador Retriever mix

Shepherd / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Jackson County Animal Shelter

Phone: (228) 497-6350

Lita is a beautiful Shepherd/Lab mix whose adoption will save two lives — hers, and the next pet the shelter can rescue when she goes home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a smart, loyal dog to your family, Lita could be the one.

👉 Meet Lita and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Jackson County Animal Shelter

Phone: (228) 497-6350

Tweety is a young Pit Bull Terrier with her whole life ahead of her. By adopting Tweety, you’ll not only give her a loving home, you’ll also open up space at the shelter to save another dog in need.

👉 Meet Tweety and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Canaan Dog / Shepherd mix

Canaan Dog / Shepherd mix Age: Adult (about 1 year)

Adult (about 1 year) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Jackson County Animal Shelter

Phone: (228) 497-6350

Virgo is described as an incredibly handsome, smart, and eager-to-please boy. He:

Already knows sit and shake , and is learning down

and , and is learning Is friendly with other dogs

Appears housebroken , preferring to potty outside his kennel

, preferring to potty outside his kennel Is a gentle, affectionate giant who loves squeaky toys

He sounds like a great fit for a home that will make him a true member of the family.

👉 Meet Virgo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Gautier, MS, consider visiting Jackson County Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (228) 497-6350 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.