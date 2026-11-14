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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Gautier
Looking for a loyal friend in Gautier, MS? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Jackson County Animal Shelter for a family to love.
Lita
- Breed: Shepherd / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Jackson County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (228) 497-6350
Lita is a beautiful Shepherd/Lab mix whose adoption will save two lives — hers, and the next pet the shelter can rescue when she goes home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a smart, loyal dog to your family, Lita could be the one.
👉 Meet Lita and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tweety
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Jackson County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (228) 497-6350
Tweety is a young Pit Bull Terrier with her whole life ahead of her. By adopting Tweety, you’ll not only give her a loving home, you’ll also open up space at the shelter to save another dog in need.
👉 Meet Tweety and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Virgo
- Breed: Canaan Dog / Shepherd mix
- Age: Adult (about 1 year)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Jackson County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (228) 497-6350
Virgo is described as an incredibly handsome, smart, and eager-to-please boy. He:
- Already knows sit and shake, and is learning down
- Is friendly with other dogs
- Appears housebroken, preferring to potty outside his kennel
- Is a gentle, affectionate giant who loves squeaky toys
He sounds like a great fit for a home that will make him a true member of the family.
👉 Meet Virgo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Gautier, MS, consider visiting Jackson County Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (228) 497-6350 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.