Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Gautier

🐱 Playful Young Cats Waiting for Adoption in Gautier, MS

8 days ago

Bringing home a shelter cat changes two lives: the one you adopt and the one who gets to take their place at the shelter. These sweet kitties in Gautier, MS are hoping for a safe, loving home.

Wilbur

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CPXnx_1GoPguB500
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Adoption fee: $50
  • Shelter: Jackson County Animal Shelter
  • Location: Gautier, MS
  • Phone: (228) 497-6350

By adopting Wilbur today, you’ll save his life and open up a spot so the shelter can rescue another cat in need.
👉 Meet Wilbur and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Gidget

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FgHD7_1GoPguB500
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Adoption fee: $50
  • Shelter: Jackson County Animal Shelter
  • Location: Gautier, MS
  • Phone: (228) 497-6350

Choosing Gidget means giving a young cat a second chance and helping the shelter save another pet, too.
👉 Meet Gidget and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Hot Sauce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L4m3K_1GoPguB500
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Adoption fee: $50
  • Shelter: Jackson County Animal Shelter
  • Location: Gautier, MS
  • Phone: (228) 497-6350

Adopting little Hot Sauce not only gives him a loving home, it also makes room for the shelter to rescue another cat in need.
👉 Meet Hot Sauce and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Gautier, MS, please consider visiting Jackson County Animal Shelter or calling (228) 497-6350 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments