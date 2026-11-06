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🐱 Playful Young Cats Waiting for Adoption in Gautier, MS
Bringing home a shelter cat changes two lives: the one you adopt and the one who gets to take their place at the shelter. These sweet kitties in Gautier, MS are hoping for a safe, loving home.
Wilbur
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Jackson County Animal Shelter
- Location: Gautier, MS
- Phone: (228) 497-6350
By adopting Wilbur today, you’ll save his life and open up a spot so the shelter can rescue another cat in need.
👉 Meet Wilbur and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gidget
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Jackson County Animal Shelter
- Location: Gautier, MS
- Phone: (228) 497-6350
Choosing Gidget means giving a young cat a second chance and helping the shelter save another pet, too.
👉 Meet Gidget and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hot Sauce
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Jackson County Animal Shelter
- Location: Gautier, MS
- Phone: (228) 497-6350
Adopting little Hot Sauce not only gives him a loving home, it also makes room for the shelter to rescue another cat in need.
👉 Meet Hot Sauce and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Gautier, MS, please consider visiting Jackson County Animal Shelter or calling (228) 497-6350 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.