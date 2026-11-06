🐱 Playful Young Cats Waiting for Adoption in Gautier, MS

Bringing home a shelter cat changes two lives: the one you adopt and the one who gets to take their place at the shelter. These sweet kitties in Gautier, MS are hoping for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Jackson County Animal Shelter

Location: Gautier, MS

Gautier, MS Phone: (228) 497-6350

By adopting Wilbur today, you’ll save his life and open up a spot so the shelter can rescue another cat in need.

👉 Meet Wilbur and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Jackson County Animal Shelter

Location: Gautier, MS

Gautier, MS Phone: (228) 497-6350

Choosing Gidget means giving a young cat a second chance and helping the shelter save another pet, too.

👉 Meet Gidget and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Jackson County Animal Shelter

Location: Gautier, MS

Gautier, MS Phone: (228) 497-6350

Adopting little Hot Sauce not only gives him a loving home, it also makes room for the shelter to rescue another cat in need.

👉 Meet Hot Sauce and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Gautier, MS, please consider visiting Jackson County Animal Shelter or calling (228) 497-6350 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.